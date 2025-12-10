American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) continued to expand its BTC treasury, adding roughly 416 BTC over the past week and lifting total holdings to about 4,783 BTC as of Dec. 8, according to a company update released Wednesday.

The latest additions bring American Bitcoin’s reserve to one of the largest among U.S.-listed companies focused on BTC accumulation. The holdings were built through a mix of in-house mining and strategic market purchases, the company said.

The total also includes BTC held in custody or pledged as collateral for miner purchases under a supply agreement with hardware manufacturer Bitmain.

American Bitcoin, which listed on Nasdaq earlier this year, also reported an increase in its proprietary “Satoshis Per Share” metric, or SPS.

As of Dec. 8, SPS stood at 507, up more than 17% in just over a month. The measure reflects the amount of BTC attributable to each outstanding common share and is intended to give equity investors clearer visibility into their indirect exposure to BTC through the company’s stock.

Eric Trump, American Bitcoin’s co-founder and chief strategy officer, said the pace of accumulation reflects the company’s operating model and cost structure.

In comments included with the update, Trump said the firm has built “one of the largest and fastest growing bitcoin accumulators” within three months of listing, supported by margins designed to favor long-term value creation rather than short-term price moves.

Shares of ABTC were modestly higher in early Wednesday trading, though the stock remains well below recent highs following a sharp selloff earlier this month.

On Dec. 2, ABTC shares fell roughly 50% in a session after pre-merger private placement shares became freely tradable, increasing supply and pressure on the stock.

Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap Financial buys more Bitcoin

American Bitcoin’s expansion comes as other newly listed firms also grow their BTC reserves. ProCap Financial (Nasdaq: BRR), led by Anthony Pompliano, said this week it increased its holdings to 5,000 bitcoin, adding 49 BTC following the completion of its SPAC merger.

ProCap said the purchase was structured to realize a tax loss that could offset future gains, a strategy the firm framed as shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

Pompliano described the move as part of a broader plan to maximize long-term BTC accumulation while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility. ProCap reported holding more than $175 million in cash, which it said provides capacity for additional purchases and operations.

Despite recent buying activity, shares of both companies remain under pressure. BRR stock has fallen more than 60% over the past several days.

According to data from bitcointreasuries.net, ProCap and American Bitcoin now rank among the top publicly traded companies holding BTC, placing 21st and 22nd, respectively.