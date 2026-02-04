The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a dramatic turn after what appears to be a bitcoin ransom demand surfaced amid a widespread and intensifying investigation into her possible kidnapping.

Late Tuesday, entertainment news site TMZ reported it had received an alleged ransom note demanding a specific, substantial payment in Bitcoin — reportedly in the millions — in exchange for Guthrie’s safe return.

The note included a deadline for payment and a threat of harm if the demand was not met, and was sent with a Bitcoin wallet address that TMZ verified as a real on-chain account.

The alleged ransom note also referenced specific details about Nancy Guthrie’s clothing and damage to her Tucson-area home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed law enforcement is aware of reports about possible ransom notes circulating in the investigation, but emphasized that the authenticity of these notes has not been verified.

Authorities stressed that they are taking all tips and leads seriously and are coordinating with the FBI on the case.

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, after failing to show up at church in her Catalina Foothills neighborhood.

Authorities believe she was taken from her home sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Evidence collected at the scene has raised serious concerns: signs of forced entry, a blood trail outside the home, and personal effects left behind suggest foul play rather than a voluntary disappearance.

Sheriff Nanos, while declining to disclose the number of possible suspects or further details about the investigation, has said that the absence of life-sustaining medication and Guthrie’s limited mobility make her safe return a priority.

The FBI is assisting local authorities, and investigators are interviewing friends, neighbors, and family members as part of a broad search effort.

Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah, has taken an immediate leave from Today show duties and canceled scheduled appearances, including travel for the 2026 Winter Olympics broadcast, to focus on her family’s search.

Despite the viral nature of the ransom demand, law enforcement sources have been cautious: no official confirmation has been made that the ransom note came from the actual kidnappers.

Some investigators and analysts have noted that opportunistic hoaxes can occur in high-profile cases, and that media outlets receiving such notes should treat them skeptically until corroborated by police.