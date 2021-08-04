Why The Bitcoin Price Is Down Since April

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Down Since April

Explaining the factors behind bitcoin's price drop this year and exploring the latest in central bank news.
Author:
Publish date:
Explaining the factors behind bitcoin's price drop this year and exploring the latest in central bank news.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch” podcast, hosts Christian Keroles and I, Ansel Lindner, reviewed my latest article “What Caused the Mid-Cycle Bitcoin Price Correctionand then did a tour of recent central bank news from around the world. We also hit on the future of China, North America and the Fourth Turning.

My recent article was about the most important narratives from the second quarter of the year, that when plotted on a chart, all overlap right as the bitcoin price fell in the second week of May 2021.

pasted image 0 (1)

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) unlocks were so correlated to price that it is undeniable that they played a major role in price during this period. In the article you can get an introduction to the GBTC product, but for these show notes it will suffice to point out that the large series of unlocks while at a discount began the exact day of the current top, and continued until July 17, just before the bottom.

The next narrative was the Bitcoin mining ban in China. We breezed through this one, but identified an interesting connection between the Bitcoin ban and other communist authoritarian crackdowns happening right now in China.

The last major narrative during the big price drop was the Taproot upgrade. This flew under the radar for the casual observer of the space, but it was of high interest to the hardcore bitcoiners who lived through the last very contentious SegWit upgrade in 2017.

Our conversation then turned to central bank news. The main news involving the Federal Reserve is the explosion in reverse repo (RRP) and the new standing repo facility about to launch. We covered this in some depth, and I tried to connect some dots. Bottom line: As RRP rises over $1 trillion, the Fed refuses to talk taper and it is setting up an offsetting repo facility. We can say the fragility of the system is increasing. Perhaps, the Fed is expecting fireworks later in the year?

Source

Source

The situation developing in China is highly concerning. First, it banned bitcoin mining, then it banned U.S. IPOs. It has been cracking down on technology companies, effectively nationalizing them, and the latest news is the crackdown on video games as “spiritual opium.” If you place this in the context of the recession, the aggressive dealing with Hong Kong and the Uyghurs, and deglobalization, it might be the beginning of the end for the CCP. It’s important to remember the speed with which the Soviet Union collapsed. One year, academic experts were still claiming the Soviets were about to take over the world, the next they fell apart. The same could happen to the CCP.

We often fall into a geopolitical discussion, and this episode is no different in that regard. We wrapped up the show by talking about what the future holds for the U.S., China and the global economy.

Once again, this was a very entertaining show. You get a dose of central bank news in a broad global context, which today must include a heavy concern for bitcoin.

Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

What Caused This Mid-Cycle Bitcoin Price Correction

Fed Watch
Markets

The Fed Taper, CPI And Bitcoin

Fed Watch
Markets

The Federal Reserve, Reverse Repo And Bitcoin

Fed Watch
Markets

Tether, Powell Testimony And Bitcoin Hegemony

Fed Watch
Markets

Video: Digital Euro, Central Bank Digital Currencies And Bitcoin

Fed Watch
Business

This Month In Bitcoin And Central Banks

Fed Watch
Markets

Interview: Pitfalls Of The Inflation Narrative With Jeff Booth And Aaron Segal

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Investing In Bitcoin With Kevin O'Leary

Fed Watch
Business

Video: Differences From The Fed And ECB On CBDCs

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Miner Capitulation Is Putting Pressure On The Bitcoin Price

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: The Bitcoin Bull Market With David Puell

Fed Watch
Business

Video: Central Bank Woes

Fed Watch
Markets

Interview: Bitcoin Supply Chains And Pricing Mechanisms With Parker Lewis

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Video: Printing Is The Plague, Bitcoin Is The Cure

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: The Pleb’s Bitcoin Development Fund With Ben Price