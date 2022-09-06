Skip to main content
Singapore’s Largest Bank To Expand Bitcoin, Crypto Services Amid Bear Market
News

Singapore’s Largest Bank To Expand Bitcoin, Crypto Services Amid Bear Market

DBS Group Holdings is looking to expand its digital asset exchange to 300,000 of its wealthiest clients across Asia and build out new products.

Bitcoin/QuoteInspector

DBS Group Holdings is looking to expand its digital asset exchange to 300,000 of its wealthiest clients across Asia and build out new products.

  • DBS bank in Singapore wants to expand its digital asset offerings to more of its 300,000 users.
  • The bank is also looking to upgrade its mobile application to make the process more user-friendly.
  • DBS holds $488 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2021.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s largest bank, is looking to expand its bitcoin and cryptocurrency services to 300,000 of its wealthiest users, per a report from the Financial Times.

In particular, DBS wants to expand its existing digital assets exchange to these larger clients which currently boasts nearly 1,000 users. The bank’s targeted clientele in Asia consists of private banks, accredited investors and other exchanges, all of which can manage funds through the bank’s mobile application. Now, DBS plans to upgrade its app, allowing clients to also manage digital assets.

Indeed, DBS said an updated version of the app will make the process “less clunky” and enable the necessary scalability to support a larger user base, per the report.

Piyush Gupta, the bank’s CEO, explained that the market downtrend influenced the bank’s decision to expand its infrastructure due to a need for consumer protections. DBS believes the ecosystem needs established and regulated institutions offering more services, rather than start-up companies.

“On the one hand, we want to be a global crypto hub,” Gupta said, per the report. “On the other hand, we’re also very worried about our domestic population getting burned with this speculative asset class.”

Gupta concluded his comments by sharing that the bank’s exchange has seen a doubling of transactions this year from April to June. Even more impressive, bitcoin transactions have quadrupled in the same time period.

In July, the Monetary Authority of Singapore alluded to an upcoming framework for the digital asset industry.

Zurich, Switzerland
Business

Swiss Bank Julius Baer To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto Services

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

BlackRock To Offer Bitcoin Trading, Custody In Coinbase Partnership

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Markets

World’s Largest Asset Manager BlackRock Launches Spot Bitcoin Private Trust

By Shawn Amick
News
13907218414_492eabe4f6_o
Business

Banking Giant Santander To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Brazil: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
liechtenstein Vaduz Castle
Business

World’s Largest Family-Owned Private Bank Now Offers Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Kuala Lumpur is the national capital and most populous city in Malaysia.
Business

One Of Malaysia’s Largest Investment Banks To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Super App

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened fiat deposits for Nigerians, using the naira in the exchange’s first-ever listed fiat trading pair.
Markets

Giant Fintech FIS To Enable Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Trading

By Shawn Amick
News
The leading cryptocurrency exchange’s new platform will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using the Singapore dollar.
Markets

Binance to Expand Services to Singapore

By Ipek Duman
Bitcoin Price
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP Just Launched Bitcoin Trading Services

By Shawn Amick
News
Japan
Business

Japan's Second Largest Bank To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custodial Services

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Business

Brazil’s Largest Broker XP To Launch Bitcoin Trading

By Shawn Amick
News
- Brazil’s Largest Brokerage Firm May Be Launching an OTC Bitcoin Exchange
Business

Brazil’s Largest Investment Broker To Offer Bitcoin Trading In August: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Business

The Largest Bank In The Eurozone To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News