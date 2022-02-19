Skip to main content
Short-Term And Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases Indicate Changing Market Conditions
Deep Dive

Short-Term And Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases Indicate Changing Market Conditions

The short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost basis ratio is trending downward, signaling a shift in market conditions.

The short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost basis ratio is trending downward, signaling a shift in market conditions.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

One of our favorite on-chain indicators recently flipped bullish. The STH (short-term holder) LTH (long-term holder) cost basis ratio recently has started to trend downward over the last two weeks, indicating a shift in market conditions.

The metric is first explained in detail in The Daily Dive #070.

Historically the metric has been one of the most accurate market indicators in Bitcoin, as the relationships between short-term and long-term holders and the acceleration/deceleration of cost basis of the two respective cohorts is quite informative.

The short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost basis ratio is trending downward, signaling a shift in market conditions.

The bitcoin price short-term holder and long-term holder ratio's 14-day change.

While it is true that short-term holders are still underwater in aggregate (relative to the average cost basis of the cohort) the market absorbed lots of realized losses during the last few months, and with a relative accumulation occurring, the STH LTH Ratio has flipped back bullish.

A backtest of the ratio over time speaks for itself:

The short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost basis ratio is trending downward, signaling a shift in market conditions.

The bitcoin price short-term and long-term holder ratio's 14-day change.

Below is a view of the inputs that go into the ratio itself:

The short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost basis ratio is trending downward, signaling a shift in market conditions.

The bitcoin short-term holder and long-term holder realized price.

Similarly, last Wednesday in The Daily Dive #144 we highlighted the bullish flip in the delta gradient, another market momentum metric.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Dec 17, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Examining Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Behavior

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Oct 26, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

The Latest Profit And Loss Trends In The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClair
Sep 24, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Covering Bitcoin's Spot And Derivatives Market Dynamics

By Sam Rule
Dec 29, 2021
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Measuring Conviction Of Bitcoin Holders With Reserve Risk

By Dylan LeClair
Nov 9, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Feb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Bitcoin's Derivative Market Bulls Have Vanished

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 28, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What Are On-Chain Cycle Indicators Telling Us About The Bitcoin Market?

By Sam Rule
Feb 17, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Nov 18, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Jan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How 'Liveliness' Can Track Bitcoin Price Bull And Bear Cycles

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Dec 8, 2021