At Money 20/20 in Las Vegas, Michael Saylor gave a familiar, bullish sentiment for Bitcoin, predicting it could hit $150,000 by the end of 2025 and potentially reach $1 million within the next four to eight years.

Speaking to CNBC, Saylor outlined both the industry-wide shifts in digital assets and the evolving investment products his company is offering, framing them as key drivers for institutional adoption.

Saylor highlighted a milestone for Strategy: the company recently received its first credit rating from S&P — B-minus — making it the first Bitcoin-focused treasury company to be rated.

“It’s a very auspicious start because it represents institutional adoption of Bitcoin-backed credit,” he said, noting that this rating opens the door to hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars in capital that previously would not invest in unrated instruments.

Strategy for different investor profiles

Strategy has a 70% chance of joining the S&P 500 before year-end, according to 10X Research. Its upcoming Q3 2025 earnings, expected Thursday, could show a $3.8 billion gain from fair-value Bitcoin accounting.

Saylor also detailed Strategy’s suite of digital credit instruments, designed to appeal to varying risk appetites.

Strike, Strife, Stride, and Stretch offer combinations of principal protection, dividends, and yields from roughly 8% to 12.5%, each tailored to different investor profiles — from those seeking amplified Bitcoin exposure to conservative investors needing low-volatility returns.

Uniquely, these instruments generate tax-free dividends structured as a return of capital, giving investors an effective yield comparable to 16–20% on a tax-equivalent basis. “A treasury company built on Bitcoin is the most tax-efficient fixed income generator in the world,” Saylor said.

Saylor also underscored the growing acceptance of Bitcoin within traditional finance. Major U.S. banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and BNY Mellon, are now beginning to offer loans collateralized by Bitcoin, while some are moving toward custodying Bitcoin outright.

“The train has left the station,” Saylor said. “Everybody’s moving forward.”

He argued that the evolving infrastructure, supported by pro-crypto policies from the White House, Treasury, SEC, and CFTC, has created “probably the best 12 months in the history of the industry.”

Saylor sees Bitcoin at $150,000 by EOY

Looking at the broader digital economy, Saylor emphasized the dual role of Bitcoin and digital assets. Bitcoin serves as a long-term store of value — digital capital — while stablecoins and other tokenized currencies act as medium-of-exchange instruments in an increasingly AI-driven financial landscape.

Regarding market trends, Saylor acknowledged the volatility in Bitcoin has moderated as the industry matures, offering more derivatives and hedging instruments.

Analysts covering Strategy and the Bitcoin sector, he said, largely expect the cryptocurrency to reach $150,000 by year-end, with longer-term potential for $1 million per coin.

Over the next two decades, Saylor forecasts Bitcoin could appreciate by roughly 30% annually.