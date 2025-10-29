Tether Is Buying Bitcoin’s Revolution, How Devastating Will The Consequences Be?

At a Glance

The GENIUS Act in the U.S. gave private stablecoin issuers a legal framework while stalling a government issued CBDC.

Tether, issuer of USDT, earned record profits and became one of the largest private holders of U.S. Treasuries.

The company’s cooperation with regulators and law-enforcement shows how stablecoins function as compliance rails, not as alternatives to them.

Many Bitcoin advocates now align with Tether’s ecosystem, unintentionally helping extend the fiat system they claim to resist.

Bitcoin’s Quiet Compromise

When the GENIUS Act became law on 18 July 2025, the crypto industry celebrated it as the end of regulatory uncertainty. The Act requires licensed stablecoin issuers to hold liquid reserves such as cash and U.S. Treasuries, publish monthly disclosures, and submit to federal or state supervision. At the same time, Congress shelved a federal central bank digital currency.

Supporters saw this as a victory for innovation, but critics called it a quiet federalization of private money. The United States no longer needs to issue its own digital dollar. It has simply delegated that function to private issuers operating under oversight. For Bitcoiners, whose movement was built around sound, decentralised money, that shift should have triggered alarm bells.

Tether’s Private Empire

The biggest beneficiary of this new framework is Tether Limited, whose USDT token dominates global stablecoin supply. In its Q2 2025 attestation, Tether Limited reported a net profit of approximately $4.9 billion and total exposure to U.S. Treasuries exceeding $127 billion. Treasury bills and reverse repo holdings. Its balance sheet showed nearly $120 billion in Treasuries, making Tether one of the world’s largest private holders of U.S. government debt.

Custody of those assets rests with Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm led by Howard Lutnick. Lutnick has publicly defended the soundness of Tether’s reserves, confirming Cantor’s role as custodian while emphasizing that it holds no equity stake in the company.

The connection is now more delicate: Lutnick was later nominated for a senior White House economic position overseeing elements of trade and financial regulation. That appointment places a federal policymaker in proximity to one of the largest private holders of U.S. government debt and the key custodian for a company whose dollar backed token depends on the U.S. Treasuries for profit. The optics are uncomfortable. What began as a business relationship now blurs into a potential conflict of interest, embedding Tether in Wall Street’s plumbing and within the political apparatus that governs it.

In effect, Tether has become a private central bank: issuing dollar liabilities, earning seigniorage, and distributing liquidity through the crypto economy, all while piggy backing on U.S. sovereign debt. Its profit per employee rivals the most profitable institutions in finance.

Surveillance by Proxy

Stablecoins promise fast, borderless payments; however, their architecture depends on compliance. Since December 2023, Tether has maintained a proactive wallet-freezing policy for addresses sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control. The company says it has frozen billions in tokens linked to illicit activity and now works directly with the U.S. Secret Service and FBI.

This is not inherently sinister, it’s what regulators demand, but it means enforcement now operates within the money itself. The control lever no longer sits solely with banks, it resides in the smart contract of the token issuer.

As Tether expands USDT onto Bitcoin adjacent networks such as Liquid and the RGB protocol, the same compliance logic will travel with it. The more Bitcoin infrastructure hosts these tokens, the more identity, KYC, and whitelisting mechanisms will appear around Bitcoin wallets and payment channels. The network that once prided itself on neutrality risks becoming a conduit for surveillance grade rails.

The Political Economy of the Digital Dollar

The GENIUS Act’s passage also realigned the politics of digital currency. Its sponsors framed it as an anti-CBDC measure, arguing that private stablecoins preserve choice and limit government power. However, the result is nearly identical to what a central bank digital currency would achieve: programmable, trackable dollars, only administered by corporations instead of the Fed. Some analysts have called this the birth of a “CBDC by proxy.”

The policy also meshes neatly with fiscal priorities. Every USDT minted represents demand for short dated Treasuries, effectively financing the same government that stablecoin advocates claim to bypass. Tether’s profits flow from the interest rate paid on those securities, an invisible subsidy from public debt to private issuers.

By situating stablecoins within the traditional bond market, the U.S. has created a dollar based feedback loop: bitcoin demand supports Treasury issuance, and Treasury yields support bitcoin profitability. In that loop, decentralization is incidental.

Co-opting the Bitcoin Narrative

Within the Bitcoin community, opposition to altcoins remains strong, but sponsorships, event partnerships, and integrations show how quickly principle bends toward funding. Bitcoin conferences increasingly feature Tether executives and supporters on stage, often framed as “bridges” to adoption.

A familiar refrain has emerged among those bitcoiners who take money from Tether, ‘if stablecoins are inevitable, it’s better they be run by Bitcoiners’. Another popular defence is that Tether provides a lifeline for people in countries locked out of the dollar system or suffering from hyperinflation and collapsing economies. This is an emotionally persuasive narrative. These convenient mantras turn compromise into virtue, allowing Bitcoiners to take sponsorships and funding from the same system they once swore to oppose.

That logic may offer comfort to some, but erodes clarity. USDT on Bitcoin does not make Bitcoin more sovereign; it makes the dollar more omnipresent. When Bitcoin developers or advocates align with Tether for sponsorship or exposure, they lend moral legitimacy to a system that thrives on fiat’s dominance. The irony is that Bitcoin’s fiercest defenders are now helping entrench the very structure it was built to escape.

Follow the Money

Tether’s scale gives it power in markets and in messaging. With billions in annual profits and deep links to Wall Street custodians, it can sponsor conferences, fund research, and influence narratives across the digital asset world. Its executives appear frequently at policy forums to present stablecoins as allies of innovation and freedom. Each appearance helps normalise the idea that regulated, dollar denominated tokens represent progress for Bitcoin.

But the money tells a different story. Each stablecoin transaction that settles in USDT extends the dollar system’s reach and perpetuates the weaponization of money. Every layer of compliance embeds surveillance deeper into the blockchain economy. And every Bitcoiner who accepts that trade off helps build a network where decentralization endures mostly as branding.

Bitcoin doesn’t need a conspiracy against it; it only needs its followers to forget what made it different. The GENIUS Act, the rise of Tether, and the regulatory preference for private rails all point to a future where digital cash exists, but never without permission. The Trojan horse is not Tether, it’s the belief that working with it preserves freedom.

In the end, too many Bitcoiners remain exactly where Tether wants them, still tethered to the system they are trying to escape.

This is a guest post by Plain Memo. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

