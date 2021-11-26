Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
‘Physical’ Bitcoin Fund Approved in Singapore
Publish date:

‘Physical’ Bitcoin Fund Approved in Singapore

In addition to an offering that purchases actual bitcoin, Fintonia also launched a bitcoin yield fund.
Author:

In addition to an offering that purchases actual bitcoin, Fintonia also launched a bitcoin yield fund.

  • Singaporean Fintonia Group has launched two bitcoin funds for professional investors.
  • The Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund purchases actual bitcoin to provide investors with direct price exposure.
  • The Fintonia Secured Yield Fund allows bitcoin holders to obtain cash by putting their BTC as collateral.

Singapore-based fund manager Fintonia Group, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has launched a “physical” bitcoin fund and a yield fund, reported Fund Selector Asia. The offerings are geared towards professional and institutional investors seeking direct, passive bitcoin exposure and an avenue for obtaining loans on their BTC holdings.

“The fund acquires ‘physical’ bitcoin, meaning we will buy the actual bitcoin [rather than] a derivative instrument on bitcoin,” said Adrian Chng, founder and chairman of Fintonia Group, per the report.

The Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund aims to provide investors with “quick, safe, and cost-efficient” bitcoin exposure through a more convenient investment vehicle by purchasing and holding BTC directly. The manager said a “licensed and insured custodian” will hold the fund’s bitcoin.

“As an MAS regulated fund manager with strict standards, we can connect with multiple exchanges and different market-makers, enabling us to find the best prices, as well as buy or sell at volume,” Chng said. “The fund also enables efficient cash or crypto transfers, resolving the challenges around moving large amounts of cash in or out of the system.”

The Fintonia Secured Yield Fund, on the other hand, aims to provide bitcoin holders with direct loans. Borrowers like traders, miners, and companies holding BTC can leverage the yield fund to access cash without selling their bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is an excellent form of collateral for loans,” Chng reportedly said. “It trades 24/7 and is highly liquid, with approximately $30bn to $60bn per day. If required, it can be quickly liquidated in comparison with, for example, commodities and real assets.”

Bitcoin funds provide an easy, hassle-free investment experience. Investors can obtain exposure to the price of BTC by purchasing the fund’s shares from their regular broker. However, convenience comes at a cost. Only by holding bitcoin directly will an investor be able to take advantage of the financial sovereignty and freedom enabled by the Bitcoin Network.

Wave Financial is offering a bitcoin derivatives yield fund, offering investors indirect exposure to bitcoin.
Markets

Financial Group Offers Indirect Exposure to Bitcoin With Investment Fund Yields

Sep 19, 2019
Investing - Bitwise Files With SEC for Cryptocurrency ETF
Business

Bitwise Files For Physically Backed Bitcoin ETF

Oct 14, 2021
Regulation - CFTC to Discuss Digital Currency Futures Certification Process
Markets

Bitnomial Launches Margined, 'Physically' Settled Bitcoin Futures In The US

Nov 15, 2021
Investing - Bitcoin Price Analysis: Range-Bound Market Coiled for Next Move
Markets

M3Sixty Files For "Risk-Managed" Bitcoin Fund, Won't Hold Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

Jun 23, 2021
VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval

Feb 16, 2021
Investing - Singapore Grants RMO License for CapBridge to Operate New Security Exchange
Markets

Singapore Grants RMO License for CapBridge to Operate New Security Exchange

Nov 23, 2018
vaneck-1024x538
Markets

VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF To Launch Tomorrow

Nov 15, 2021
Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Markets

First U.S. Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By $60 Billion Fund Manager

Jul 28, 2021
The leading cryptocurrency exchange’s new platform will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using the Singapore dollar.
Markets

Binance to Expand Services to Singapore

Jul 10, 2019
Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin Awareness And Adoption In Singapore Is Huge

Jul 26, 2021
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is warning investors to avoid a bitcoin scam that invokes fake comments from the country’s former prime minister.
Business

Singapore’s Financial Regulator Blows Whistle on Bitcoin Scam

Aug 1, 2019
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

VanEck Files To Offer Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund

Jun 22, 2021
Op-ed - Ripple Singapore
Business

Ripple Singapore

Mar 18, 2014
E6GbASFXIAIuxBG.jfif
Business

Fidelity Approved To Become Canada’s First Institutional Bitcoin Custodian

Nov 17, 2021