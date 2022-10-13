Skip to main content
Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility

Markets await the highly anticipated September consumer price index data release. A higher CPI could easily take yields higher and risk assets lower.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Markets await the highly anticipated September consumer price index data release. A higher CPI could easily take yields higher and risk assets lower.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Markets Prepare For CPI Surprise

The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released on October 12, 2022, a day before the highly anticipated consumer price index release the following morning. In short, it’s not a good sign for those expecting a below-consensus CPI beat. Although headline PPI is coming down, the month-over-month (MoM) growth came in higher than expected at 0.4% (consensus: 0.2%) and the headline annual change came in at 8.5%. PPI has less of an impact on immediate market moves compared to the CPI as it doesn’t account for inflationary costs being passed on to the end consumer. Still, it’s an inflationary measure that gauges if businesses are facing accelerated prices and tends to move in the same direction as CPI.

CPI consensus is 0.2% MoM so an overshoot of even 10 basis points could send the market into another significant downwards move, killing any Federal Reserve pivot hope left. 

Markets await the highly anticipated September consumer price index data release. A higher CPI could easily take yields higher and risk assets lower.

Monthly percentage change in producer price index and consumer price index

Markets await the highly anticipated September consumer price index data release. A higher CPI could easily take yields higher and risk assets lower.

Annual percentage change in producer price index and consumer price index

This is not the only sign in favor of a higher-than-consensus CPI print. Previously, we mentioned the Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcasting data which projects a 0.32% headline CPI MoM change and 8.2% headline annual change. That said, 17 of the last 19 nowcasting forecast reports were actually under the CPI reading. Recently this tool has been closer than most consensus forecasts but consistently underestimates the actual CPI data. When the more conservative CPI forecasters are predicting a consensus beat, tread cautiously.

Although PPI data can give us an idea of the CPI direction, they don’t move the markets like CPI data has over the last year. A key metric to watch for what the market is thinking is the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield, currently just shy of 4.3%. As of today, the latest upward momentum is stalling and is on pause, which can signal that the market is not quite ready to buy the latest Fed comments on rate hikes to 4.5% until they see the CPI print. 

Markets await the highly anticipated September consumer price index data release. A higher CPI could easily take yields higher and risk assets lower.

2-year Treasury bond yields continue to rise

Where CPI lands relative to consensus is anyone’s guess, but the markets look to be waiting for their next direction until that data comes out. The main medium-term concern, beyond the data, is still that Core CPI will stay at a 5-6% annual growth rate for many months. As it lags heavily, rent inflation is a major component that will likely further increase before turning over. Medical care services is also a component that rose significantly in August and continues to do so as it’s more affected by stickier labor costs that are also rising. Despite oil’s rise over the past two weeks, energy may be less of a short-term factor in the September data as commodities continue to turn over. But the latest oil prices could easily come surging back amid OPEC production cuts and winter shortage demand approaching.

What Does It Mean For Bitcoin?

In our last piece, we emphasized the lack of historical volatility in the bitcoin price right now. This won’t last and the market is wound up for a fairly volatile move one way or the other. The CPI print could easily be that catalyst. If we’re to see a move to the upside, our framework is still that the move will be a temporary rally to blow out leveraged shorts, take liquidity and likely reverse back to the downside. A large CPI surprise could send the market on a trajectory to test a lot of liquidity and stop losses just below $18,000. That’s the surprise CPI bear case. Again, look to the equities market direction to determine the short-term trend.

With all of this said, the game is now patience. As monetary policies continue to prove ineffective and/or completely destructive, bitcoin will still be here. Many will realize it never “died” and it will have a place in the world beyond a high beta correlation.

Relevant Past Articles:

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Higher CPI Inflation Forces Markets To Reprice

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

Bond Market Meltdown: Where Are The Buyers For Government Debt?

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines top photo.
Markets

Expecting Volatility In An Uncertain Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Technical Analysis Markets Bull Bear Trading Header With Up and Down Green And Red Chart Top Photo
Markets

Watch Out For Bear Market Rallies

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Inflationary Bear Market Spells Trouble For Investors

By Dylan LeClair and Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Safe Asset With Consumer Price Index At 8.5%

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately top photo.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money top photo.
Markets

The US Dollar Is Soaring While The GDP Contracts

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

By Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bears and bear markets are down trends in the bitcoin price that leave us with lower prices top photo.
Markets

Is The Bottom In For The Bitcoin Price?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future top photo.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Federal Reserve Board Building
Markets

Bitcoin Drops Below $22,000 As U.S. CPI Declines Less Than Expected To 8.3%

By Shawn Amick
News
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

With This Month Set For Peak Inflation, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro