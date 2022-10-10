Skip to main content
Bitcoin Mining Service Provider Luxor Launches Hashprice OTC Derivative
News

Bitcoin Mining Service Provider Luxor Launches Hashprice OTC Derivative

The company will track hashrate values through its own index and will pay out in USD or BTC, enabling non-physical access to the bitcoin mining industry.

The company will track hashrate values through its own index and will pay out in USD or BTC, enabling non-physical access to the bitcoin mining industry.

  • Luxor Technologies is launching an OTC NDF derivative for the bitcoin mining industry.
  • The NDF will follow the hashprice of different companies and offer varying contract terms with flexible settlement options, including BTC.
  • The NDF will follow Luxor’s Hashprice Index to determine hashprice values.

Luxor Technologies, a bitcoin mining service provider, has launched the Luxor Hashprice NDF, an over-the-counter (OTC) bitcoin mining derivative, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Hashprice follows revenue earned by mining bitcoin based on the hashrate capacity on a given timeframe.

The non-deliverable forward (NDF) contract will follow the hashprice of bitcoin mining companies enabling investors and institutions to gain indirect access to the mining industry.

“These products are a major step in the Luxor roadmap and something we have analyzed deeply since the company’s genesis; hashprice derivatives are the apotheosis of our vision of hashrate as an asset class, something we’ve been pioneering since we introduced hashprice with the launch of Hashrate Index in 2020,” said Nick Hansen, CEO and co-founder of Luxor.

The NDF will settle in USD by default, but it will give participants the opportunity to choose BTC as an alternative.

Furthermore, Luxor will facilitate orders, manage counterparty risk, and settle the payments, using its Hashrate Index as the basis for determining hashrate value. Sellers of the NDF will choose one of three options with differing variables for contract terms: locked-in hashprice, daily hashrate sold, or duration of contract. Contracts will be flexible and used to meet the needs of counterparties.

Luxor’s NDF is the first of many derivatives based on hashrate the company plans to release through the coming year, per the release.

A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Business

Luxor Technologies Releases New Hosted Bitcoin Mining Marketplace

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin’s hash rate hit an all-time high of 117 EH/s in early 2020. But the reasons why are more nuanced than “the halving.”
Business

Luxor Updates Its Bitcoin Hash Rate Platform

By Namcios
The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Business

Introducing Hashrate Index, An Online Tool For Bitcoin Mining Transparency

By Peter Chawaga
Investing - VanEck Subsidiary MVIS Launches Bitcoin OTC Index
Markets

VanEck Subsidiary MVIS Launches Bitcoin OTC Index

By Jimmy Aki
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

By Namcios
News
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Launches Ukrainian Hashrate Donation

By Shawn Amick
News
Cryptocurrency mining software provider Titan today announced Titan Pool, an effort to contribute more Bitcoin mining hash rate from North America.
Business

Titan Raises $250K to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Pool

By Shawn Amick
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats top photo.
Business

Protecting Bitcoin Mining Featuring Nick Hansen Of Luxor

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The team at Luxor has introduced Hashrate Index, a website featuring data that adds some transparency to the bitcoin mining industry.
Markets

Luxor Technologies Announces New Crypto Mining Stock Index

By Nik Hoffman
The Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer Canaan is reportedly planning to conduct a U.S. IPO in November 2019.
Business

Bitcoin ASIC Maker Canaan To Launch U.S. Mining Operations

By Shawn Amick
News
Questions and thoughts about mining ASICs and miners is the way that technology and energy users do stuff.
Business

Foundry Launches Logistics Arm For Bitcoin Mining Equipment

By Shawn Amick
News
Investing - Coincheck Launches Bitcoin OTC Trading Desk 15 Months After Hack
Markets

Coincheck Launches Bitcoin OTC Trading Desk 15 Months After Hack

By Jimmy Aki
Op-ed - Alt-Options Launches Bitcoin Derivative Market
Markets

Alt-Options Launches Bitcoin Derivative Market

By Nick Abouzeid
Investing - Goldman Sachs Could Have a Crypto Custody Service in the Works
Business

Goldman Sachs Reportedly In Talks With FTX For Bitcoin, Crypto Derivatives

By Shawn Amick
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats top photo.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn Amick
News