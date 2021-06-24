It’s The Liquidity, Stupid

It’s The Liquidity, Stupid

In an environment of unprecedented credit expansion, bitcoin is the only asset that is 100% monetary premium, 0% anything else.
Author:
Publish date:
In an environment of unprecedented credit expansion, bitcoin is the only asset that is 100% monetary premium, 0% anything else.

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Yesterday, the Nasdaq hit a record high, with the index up 67.5% since the start of 2020, and up a whopping 147% from the March 2020 bottom.

Casual onlookers may question what has made companies inside the index 67.5% more valuable over the last 18 months, or what has caused the mass belief in “stocks only go up!”

In short, the answer is simple. It’s the liquidity, stupid!

While that may come off as quite blunt and oversimplified for what many would ascribe a very complex and nuanced answer, any such explanations for the massive increases in the prices of bonds, equities, and real estate over the last 18 months should be approached with Occam’s Razor.

QQQ, DJI, SPY and M2 Money Stock 

QQQ, DJI, SPY and M2 Money Stock 

By observing another similar chart, of global liquidity and the S&P 500 index from Holger Zschaepitz, it becomes clear that equity markets predominantly are not soaring as a result of improved business outlook or a massive increase in earnings, but rather are quite simply a proxy of global liquidity, which has risen at record-breaking pace as a result of central bank quantitative easing programs globally.

Global lLiquidity and the S&P 500

Global lLiquidity and the S&P 500

It is important to keep the long view in mind, even with bitcoin in the midst of an over 50% retracement from the all-time high set in the middle of April 2021.

The performance of every asset class is a function of central bank liquidity, and in an environment of unprecedented credit expansion, bitcoin is the only asset that is 100% monetary premium, 0% anything else.

The supply of bitcoin cannot be diluted or “managed” by a team of central planners, and new supply of the monetary asset is created through the proof-of-work mechanism built into the protocol.

Contrast this to new units of fiat currency, which are “created” through commercial bank lending.

In this unprecedented monetary environment, where all assets are rising in tandem, it’s vital to remember:

It’s the liquidity, stupid.

Protect yourself with bitcoin.

Read More

Arab Bank’s Swiss subsidiary, based in Zug, has announced it will now offer Bitcoin and Ethereum custody and brokerage services.
Markets

Dismissing Clear Market Data, Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Bitcoin Not Liquid Enough

image
Markets

The Conclusion Of The Long-Term Debt Cycle And The Rise Of Bitcoin

Bitcoin Addresses With Any Balance Hit All-Time High
Markets

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $50,000, Over $1 Billion In Trades Liquidated

Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Business

The Imminent Synergy Between The Insurance Industry And Bitcoin

Adoption & community - Liquid Network Expands With New Memberships and Integrations
Markets

Bitcoin Sees Historic Levels Of Liquidation Across Multiple Exchanges

Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Markets

The Trojan Horse: Bitcoin is “Just” Digital Gold

Bitcoin billionaire Zhao Dong expects the BTC price to surge in the near future, while John McAfee has predicted BTC will be worth $1 million by the end of 2020.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Will Break $60,000, Continue Going Parabolic In 2021

Samson Mow, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, a panel of artists and others offered their reflections on the past, present and future of Bitcoin at the third-ever Halving.
Markets

One Year After The 2020 Halving, Bitcoin Price Has Gained 533%

Digging into the USD data shows that it doesn’t matter who the president is. The money printer will go BRRR and Bitcoin will win.
Markets

Clearly, Jim Cramer Doesn’t Get Bitcoin

Investing - NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH
Markets

NASDAQ to Add Liquid Indices Tracking Value of BTC and ETH

Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Markets

If History Is Any Indication, $200,000 Bitcoin Is Coming In 2021

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Market Analysis Demonstrates Bitcoin Price Is Nowhere Near Top Of Run

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Eyeing Bitcoin’s Contango, Releases Bullish Report

According to a report from cryptocurrency trading analysis firm SFOX, bitcoin emerged from 2019 with low volatility and as an uncorrelated macro asset.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Hits Record Low Against NAV

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

Genesis Global Trading’s Q1 Report Shows Growth In Bitcoin Markets