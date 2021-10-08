October 8, 2021
BitMEX CEO: Five Countries Will Accept Bitcoin As Legal Tender By The End Of 2022
Publish date:

BitMEX CEO: Five Countries Will Accept Bitcoin As Legal Tender By The End Of 2022

Remittances, inflation, and politics will prompt at least five developing countries to accept BTC as legal tender by the end of 2022, says Alexander Höptner.
Author:
  • "My prediction is that by the end of next year, we'll have at least five countries that accept Bitcoin as legal tender. All of them will be developing countries," the BitMEX CEO wrote.
  • High inflation rates, hefty remittance fees, and political incentives might spur developing countries to follow El Salvador's steps and adopt BTC as a legal tender next year.
  • In Alexander Höptner's opinion, mainstream media criticism of the Central American country's Bitcoin law is unfair.

The recent move by El Salvador to make bitcoin a legal tender alongside the dollar spurred some criticism worldwide, but mainly among mainstream media, such as the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal, and renowned financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Alexander Höptner, the CEO of bitcoin exchange BitMEX, explained in a blog post on October 6 that the immediate backlash sparked by the Bitcoin law in the Central American country reflects the opinion of those who benefit from the status quo.

"What the critics fail to recognise is that developing countries like El Salvador are leading the world in embracing decentralised digital currencies and payments," Höptner wrote. "They've had decades to analyse how the global financial system works – and doesn't work – for their populations. They acknowledge their powerlessness to influence monetary policy decisions that can have grave consequences on their citizens."

Höptner went on to explain that making bitcoin a legal tender as El Salvador did in September doesn't mean a complete opt-out of the established financial system. Instead, it means countries are looking for alternatives to better benefit their population and economy.

"They aren't quite opting out of the monetary system status quo (El Salvador still retains its other legal currency, the US dollar), but they are choosing to try something new. This deserves praise, not derision," he said.

Developing countries usually face an economic reality much different from developed ones. As a result, the status quo might not suffice  alternatives have the potential to provide a better quality of life for citizens, thereby improving the country as a whole. For that reason, the head of BitMEX predicts that more countries will follow El Salvador's steps and bet on the alternative.

"My prediction is that by the end of next year, we'll have at least five countries that accept Bitcoin as legal tender," Höptner shared. "All of them will be developing countries."

High fees in remittance inflows that reduce the actual amount of money transferred, recurrent high inflation rates, and political incentives might make the perfect environment for Bitcoin adoption to spur further.

Low and middle-income countries received around $540 billion in remittances in 2020, nearly 75% of total global remittances, according to the World Bank. The IMF has forecast that developing countries will experience over double the inflation rates that developed economies will take this year.

"Faced with an inherently unequal financial system, those who have the most to lose by continuing the status quo are acting in their self-interest to explore alternative options like Bitcoin. It would be wrong – and hypocritical – to thumb our noses at them while continuing to benefit from that same unequal system."

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

Sep 6, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Why Does Bitcoin Officially Becoming Legal Tender In El Salvador Matter?

Aug 17, 2021
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Poll: 27% Of Americans Approve Making Bitcoin Legal Tender In The U.S.

Sep 10, 2021
blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

Sep 7, 2021
Architects of Paraguay’s Bitcoin legislation argue that its regulatory framework is the best way to foster a mining industry in the country.
Business

Paraguayan Congressman Would Make Bitcoin Legal Tender If Elected President

Sep 17, 2021
Op-ed - Volume of Bitcoin Trades Continues Surge in Brazil
Markets

Survey: 48% Of Brazilians Want To Make Bitcoin A Legal Currency

Sep 10, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Cascading Liquidations Drop Bitcoin Price As El Salvador Introduces Legal Tender Law

Sep 8, 2021
argentina
Culture

President of Argentina Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Aug 13, 2021
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Jun 5, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Aug 2, 2021
Digital assets - New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands
Business

New “Sovereign” Cryptocurrency Will Be Legal Tender in the Marshall Islands

Feb 28, 2018
IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Sep 6, 2021
Payments - Western Union Partners With Crypto Wallet for Cross-Border Transfers
Business

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption To Cut Western Union Revenue, Increase Population Wealth

Sep 9, 2021
Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

Will An African Country Be The Next To Adopt Bitcoin?

Jun 30, 2021
Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

Jun 9, 2021