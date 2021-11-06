Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top
Publish date:

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

As this bitcoin price bull cycle carries on, everyone wants predictions of when the price may top out. We will add one framework to the mix.
Author:

As this bitcoin price bull cycle carries on, everyone wants predictions of when the price may top out. We will add one framework to the mix.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

As the bull cycle carries on, everyone wants price predictions and a better understanding of when the price may top out and reverse course. Although we expect bitcoin to reach a six-figure price this cycle, it’s difficult to estimate how far the cycle will extend beyond that. There’s a lot of different models, thoughts and projections on this already. We will add one framework to the mix using long-term holder cost basis and long-term holder historic spent output profit ratio (SOPR) trends. This shouldn’t be taken as a price prediction for the cycle but rather a logical thought exercise based on simple historical assumptions.

SOPR tells us price sold over price paid, indicating what profit levels long-term holders realized in the past. At the peak price over previous all-time highs in 2018 and 2021, long-term holder SOPR peaked at 20.74 and 9.04, respectively. Said otherwise, that’s 1,974% and 804% realized profit. A big market question is at what price level will a portion of long-term holders be incentivized to sell some of their bitcoin? That will likely mark the cycle top. 

As this bitcoin price bull cycle carries on, everyone wants predictions of when the price may top out. We will add one framework to the mix.

Source: Glassnode

Using the long-term holder cost basis, an estimate for the market price paid, and the profit ratios of the past two cycles, estimates for price sold, we can multiply the two to get implied cycle top prices for this cycle.

For example, the long-term holder cost basis is now $17,751. If long-term holders look to take the same level of profits like they did at the previous all-time high (804%), the cycle price would need to be $160,469. If they expected to take profit levels at the peak in January 2018 (1,974%), the cycle price would need to be $368,157. A midpoint between the two would be 1,389% with a price around $264,000.

Source: Glassnode

Source: Glassnode

It’s also a fair assumption that long-term holders may expect lower profit percentage returns as larger returns diminish over time. So the long-term holder SOPR peak may exist below the January 2018 peak but above the previous all-time high, assuming that we haven’t reached the cycle top yet.

All that said, we don’t really know how this cycle will behave compared to previous cycles or how long-term holders will respond to profit taking this time around. Maybe they realize a lower level of profit this time around or hold out for higher prices, expecting a new type of adoption cycle unfolding.

After all, we’re not stacking sats to just get rid of them at cycle tops. This is a multi-decade adoption thesis where timing the local cycle tops won’t matter in the long-run.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

 

Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How To Identify Bitcoin Price Bottoms

Sep 30, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

The Bitcoin Price Could Be Headed Toward Six Figures

Oct 21, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

Oct 28, 2021
bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

Market Analysis Demonstrates Bitcoin Price Is Nowhere Near Top Of Run

May 9, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

What Caused This Mid-Cycle Bitcoin Price Correction

Jul 30, 2021
BitcoinMagazine®-thumbnails-glassnode
Markets

Bitcoin’s On-Chain Market Cycles

Apr 26, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Markets

Miner Stocks Outperforming Bitcoin Price In Short Term

Sep 17, 2021
Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Markets

Why Bitcoin Is Nowhere Near The Top This Year

May 23, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin Decoupling And ETFs

Oct 7, 2021
While many see tensions between the U.S. and China as the driving factor behind the bitcoin price surge, whales may be leveraging the upward momentum.
Markets

Why The Bitcoin Price Is Staying Above $40,000

Sep 22, 2021