Skip to main content
Bitcoin Surges Past $40,000 As Fed Hikes Interest Rates
News

Bitcoin Surges Past $40,000 As Fed Hikes Interest Rates

BTC, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have all reacted positively to the Fed’s policy which came in line with expectations.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BTC, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have all reacted positively to the Fed’s policy which came in line with expectations.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 in a bid to begin curbing inflationary pressures it blames on supply and demand imbalances and rising energy prices.

The U.S. central bank hiked its target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25 basis points and anticipates further, ongoing increases in future meetings, according to a Wednesday statement by its Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC).

The committee met over the past two days to discuss strategies the Fed could take to bring inflation back within its 2% target range as the metric has stayed far above that goal for over a year, soaring past 40-years-high levels.

In addition to raising interest rates, the Fed will also begin shrinking its balance sheet as it plans to announce specific measures for reducing its asset holdings in the next meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the release of the FOMC statement.

Powell explained that the committee is confident that the U.S. economy will withstand less accommodative monetary policies as it is currently “very strong.” However, the chairman highlighted how the current Russian-Ukrainian war can lead to even greater inflationary prices over the short-term.

“We expect inflation to return to 2%...but it is likely to take longer than previously expected,” Powell said. “No one knows with any certainty where the economy will be one year or more from now.”

Powell explained that in his view, it isn’t likely that the U.S. enters a financial depression as FOMC participants continue to foresee growth and low unemployment rates.

Bitcoin spiked above $40,000 as the Federal Reserve announced it would hike interest rates and shrink its balance sheet. The peer-to-peer currency had been consolidating below that level for nearly a month with momentary spikes in the daily chart. It is unclear whether the level will hold.

In addition to Bitcoin, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indices have also turned green to score gains above 2% at press time. While assets perceived as riskier in the minds of investors, including growth stocks and bitcoin, tend to bleed as monetary policies tighten up, the FOMC statement came in line with expectations, shedding fears that a more hawkish set of policies could have been announced instead.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Neutral As Fed Chair Powell Speaks

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Bitcoin Decouples From The Nasdaq Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
The New York branch of the Federal Reserve just financed $278 billion worth of repurchasing agreements, an echo to the Great Recession.
Markets

As Fed Commits To Holding Interest Rates At 0%, More Investors Will Turn To Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClairApr 28, 2021
Chainalysis has traced the PlusToken team’s attempts to sell ill-gotten bitcoin through Huobi OTC desks, potentially influencing the BTC price.
Markets

Bitcoin Market Enters ‘Extreme Fear’ Territory Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By NamciosDec 14, 2021
Law & justice - Bitcoin and the Blockchain Take the Stage for International Summit of Central Banks at the Federal Reserve
Markets

Fed Bans Its Officials From Trading Bitcoin, Stocks, Bonds

By NamciosFeb 18, 2022
News
Law & justice - The Bank of England’s RSCoin: An Experiment for Central Banks or a Bitcoin Alternative?
Markets

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

By NamciosDec 16, 2021
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Price Jumps Towards $50K As Fed Chair Speaks

By NamciosDec 15, 2021
The supply of fiat money, like the U.S. dollar, is printed by unelected officials. But the supply of bitcoin is programatically fixed.
Markets

Understanding The Interest Rate Fallacy: The Risks Of Holding Fiat

By Ansel LindnerOct 19, 2021
ukraine_flag_01 (4)
Markets

Bitcoin Reacts To Russia Ukraine Invasion

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin.
Markets

Biden Administration To Regulate Bitcoin As A Matter Of National Security: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Op-ed - DOJ Holds Digital Currency Summit with Government Agencies and Bitcoin Organizations
Markets

FBI Forms New Bitcoin Unit As DOJ Taps New Crypto Head

By NamciosFeb 17, 2022
News
1574713021945
Markets

Russia Prepares Roadmap For Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation: Report

By NamciosJan 28, 2022
News
Regulation - Coin Center to Congress: Give Blockchain Developers "Safe Harbor"
Markets

Congress Announces Hearing On Bitcoin’s Energy Use

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
News
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

As Inflation Keeps Rising In The U.S., Bitcoin Offers A Way Out

By NamciosNov 30, 2021
Op-ed - California Accuses Bitcoin Foundation of Unlicensed Money Transmission
Markets

New Bill Would Let California State Agencies Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosFeb 22, 2022
News