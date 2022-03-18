Skip to main content
Bitcoin Supply Dynamics Are Looking Extremely Strong
Deep Dive

Bitcoin Supply Dynamics Are Looking Extremely Strong

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Despite our cautious macroeconomic outlook, bitcoin supply side dynamics look extremely strong. The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn’t moved in one year or more is approximately 1% away from all-time high levels.

Previous occasions of one-plus year dormant supply at similar levels predated bull markets. While macroeconomic conditions were markedly different during these periods, we find this to be extremely notable nonetheless, showing just how tight the supply side of the bitcoin market currently is.

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

The supply side of the bitcoin market is remarkably tight

Next, we can see that illiquid supply continues to increase, displaying a similar trend. Even in this drawdown, illiquid supply percent of circulating supply has surpassed 2021’s high of 76.02% to 76.25%. Another way to view that dynamic is through the Supply Shock Ratio (illiquid supply over the sum of highly liquid and liquid supply) which continues to show the strength of illiquid supply growth relative to the rest of supply.

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

Bitcoin's illiquid supply as a percentage of circulating supply has surpassed 2021's high

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

The Supply Shock Ratio shows the strength of bitcoin's illiquid supply

Long-term holders continue moderate accumulation and/or short-term holder supply has aged into long-term holder supply. For context, the accumulation happening today is magnitudes lower than the level of accumulation we saw in June to September 2021. Regardless, it’s still a positive on-chain sign to see long-term holder supply neutral-to-rising in the current macro environment.

The amount of bitcoin as a percentage of circulating supply that hasn't moved in one year is near an all-time high.

Long-term bitcoin holders continue moderate accumulation

Another way to look at this dynamic is the long-term holder net position change over the last 30 days where long-term holder supply has changed little since November 2021. Long-term holder supply increased by 52,648 coins over the last 30 days relative to the peak of approximately 630,000 coins in June 2021. That June 2021 period also follows one of the largest long-term holder distribution periods (selling into higher prices) in the last five years.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Short-Term And Long-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases Indicate Changing Market Conditions

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 14, 2021
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 15, 2021
Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Markets

Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Continues To Hit Multi-Years Highs

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 23, 2021
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips.
Markets

The HODL Model: Bitcoin Illiquid Supply Is Outpacing Issuance

By The Rational RootMar 7, 2022
Deep Dive
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Covering Bitcoin's Spot And Derivatives Market Dynamics

By Sam RuleDec 29, 2021
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits Three-Year Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 9, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 17, 2021
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 16, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Despite Macroeconomic Turmoil, Bitcoin Holders Remain Unfazed

By Sam RuleMar 9, 2022
Deep Dive
Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Markets

Global Uncertainty Is Bitcoin’s Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 24, 2022
Deep Dive
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Markets

How Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Rose In January

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 8, 2022
Deep Dive