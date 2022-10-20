Skip to main content
Bitcoin Is A Safety Net When Fiat Currencies Collapse
Podcast

Bitcoin Is A Safety Net When Fiat Currencies Collapse

While fiat currencies around the world are collapsing, bitcoin is a safe alternative that is extremely liquid for those who need to exchange for cash.

While fiat currencies around the world are collapsing, bitcoin is a safe alternative that is extremely liquid for those who need to exchange for cash.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz discuss current worldwide events. Wilson discusses how bitcoin has recently been a safety net. Olszewicz states, “Currencies appear to be collapsing on the government's management. Japan and England have been a complete mess.” The pound is currently at an all-time low, along with many other currencies. Bond markets are doing historically worse than they ever have. Olszewicz says, “It does not make sense to me why the pound is up if England has been printing money and buying their own bonds.”

Wilson explains that all of the national banks lean into each other for stabilization. As trends change, we typically see a 5% or 10% wick over a long period of time. Now we are seeing 20-30% riffs, where the dollar is up 30% against these other currencies in a very short period of time. People are generally unaware of how interlinked all of the central banks are.

Wilson goes on to talk about risk as an investor. “When you are an investor, you want to put your money in a diversified portfolio of risk so you are not all risk, all the time. Bitcoin does not have a yield or natural interest rate so you have to manage your cash flow in order to operate. The problem is that during inflation, your cash flow is being burned much faster than you want.” Wilson believes that inflation is here to stay for quite a while.

Wilson and Olszewicz discuss using bitcoin as a transaction method. “If you want to do a transaction, you can buy bitcoin, send it to someone and they can sell it for cash right away. There is very little volatility between transaction periods. You can decide to exchange it all for cash or you could take a fraction in bitcoin and the rest in cash.” Olszewicz says that bitcoin is “an off-ramp for all of the central banking mismanagement.”

On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders top photo.
Markets

Good Luck Trying To Time The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error top photo.
Culture

A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity top photo.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Business

The Financialization Of Bitcoin With Venture Capital Investment

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green top photo.
Business

Can Government Regulation Incentivize Bitcoin Mining With Renewable Energy?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football top photo.
Culture

Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Markets

Is This A Bitcoin Super Cycle?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

The Bitcoin Policy Institute Helps Shape Political Discourse

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

When Will The Federal Reserve Make A Policy Pivot?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
NVK, creator of bitcointreasuries.org, sees corporate bitcoin allocation as not just a good thing for these companies. It benefits every Bitcoiner.
Markets

Is Bitcoin The Answer To A Failing Treasury Market?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast