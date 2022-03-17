Skip to main content
Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High
Deep Dive

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

With the VIX indicating systemic volatility, it's hard to imagine bitcoin making a larger upwards move in price.

With the VIX indicating systemic volatility, it's hard to imagine bitcoin making a larger upwards move in price.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The latest United States producer price index (PPI) figures were released yesterday morning showing a 10% annual index change. The PPI tracks price changes received for goods and services across domestic producers and will be an important key input in the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to tighten monetary policy tomorrow in the face of surging inflation.

The United States PPI growth is still well below what we’ve seen across the European Union and will likely continue higher in the coming months as producer input costs lag the rise in commodities and energy prices. Below we see a clear trend of acceleration in Consumer Price Index and PPI post the COVID-19 response, which came armed with unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. 

With the VIX indicating systemic volatility, it's hard to imagine bitcoin making a larger upwards move in price.

CPI and PPI are accelerating following the economic COVID-19 response

Volatility in the system remains elevated with the VIX over 31. The initial volatility spikes back in Q4 2021 coincided with the market sell-off in bitcoin and the S&P 500 Index. Based on its historic moves and relationship to the VIX, it’s hard to imagine bitcoin making a larger upwards move with overall equity market volatility so high in the short term. We would have to see a major, fundamental shift (decoupling) or catalyst in the market to change our view.

Our base case is that we are due for another explosive volatility shock and that the VIX has not made its yearly high yet. We also view the likelihood of a recession in the U.S. as a near certainty over the coming four quarters, as real growth likely reverses in the face of soaring energy prices and rising yields.

With the VIX indicating systemic volatility, it's hard to imagine bitcoin making a larger upwards move in price.

With a U.S. recession a near certainty, the bitcoin price is unlikely to surge upwards

For bitcoin bulls, the encouraging sign is that under the surface, accumulation is occurring, with free-float supply continuing to decrease, as quantified by a variety of on-chain metrics.

However, due to the accelerating readings of inflation across the global economic sector, credit markets are selling off, and thus broader market liquidity is decreasing as volatility continues to elevate.

In our view, the market will have its pain point tested in the form of higher yields during 2022, and it is not a matter of if but rather when the Fed decides to intervene to quell credit market conditions.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Among restrictions on forex investment and an unstable fiat economy, we explore the growing interest in and need for bitcoin in Argentina.
Markets

Global Uncertainty Is Bitcoin’s Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 24, 2022
Deep Dive
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 12, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

Bitcoin Derivatives Market Reflects Macroeconomic Uncertainty

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 10, 2022
Deep Dive
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

With This Month Set For Peak Inflation, How Will Bitcoin Price Move?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 13, 2022
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Economic Uncertainty Will Impact The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 22, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How 'Liveliness' Can Track Bitcoin Price Bull And Bear Cycles

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 8, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 5, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 17, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 28, 2021