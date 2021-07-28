First U.S. Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By $60 Billion Fund Manager

First U.S. Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By $60 Billion Fund Manager

The first publicly available U.S. mutual fund that generally tracks the price of Bitcoin has been launched by a $60 billion fund manager.
Author:
Publish date:
The first publicly available U.S. mutual fund that generally tracks the price of Bitcoin has been launched by a $60 billion fund manager.

In a press release this morning ProFunds announced the launch of its Bitcoin Strategy ProFund (BTCFX). This will be the first publicly available U.S. mutual fund that generally tracks the price of Bitcoin.

Image source

Image source

On the ease of access and mass exposure that this mutual fund will provide, ProFunds CEO Michael Sapir said that “Compared to directly buying bitcoin, which may involve opening a new account with an unregulated party, this ProFund offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin through a form and investment method that tens of millions of investors are familiar with.”

On the increased demand for a Bitcoin mutual fund, Michael Sapir commented it “has become a significant asset class, and our new Bitcoin Strategy ProFund provides investors access to a bitcoin strategy through a mutual fund investment.”

For now, the Bitcoin Strategy ProFund invests in Bitcoin futures contracts, and the fund holds no actual bitcoin, which creates two degrees of separation between investors and the sats they increasingly seek shelter from inflation in.

The new mutual fund offers investors exposure to the Bitcoin price without the need to separately manage a hardware wallet or exchange custodial solution. Although, the minimum investment limit in the fund is $1,000, which is over 1000x the minimum cost of purchasing bitcoin or sats outright, and more than twice the current cost of LedgerX’s Mini Futures contracts (.01 btc). 

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

Report: $48 Billion Hedge Fund Millennium Management Had GBTC Exposure

Digital assets - Cryptocurrencies Boost Hedge Fund Returns But Managers Still Avoid Them
Markets

Cryptocurrencies Boost Hedge Fund Returns But Managers Still Avoid Them

andre-taissin-5OUMf1Mr5pU-unsplash
Markets

$7 Billion Investment Firm Horizon Kinetics Grows Bitcoin Exposure

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Markets

Edge Wealth Management Increases Bitcoin Exposure By Over 40%

Investing - Bitcoin Investment Trust Ups Its Proposed IPO But Approval Is Still In Question
Markets

Bitcoin IRAs Are Rising In Popularity In The U.S.

Investing - Final Frontier and Bitfury Launch Regulated Bitcoin Mining Fund
Markets

Final Frontier and Bitfury Launch Regulated Bitcoin Mining Fund

Report: Bitcoin Negatively Correlated With Traditional Markets
Markets

First Mideast Bitcoin Fund Lists On Nasdaq Dubai Exchange

Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Report: Global Investment Funds Hold More Than $43 Billion In Bitcoin

Investing - Morgan Creek
Markets

Morgan Creek, Bitwise Team Up to Launch Digital Asset Index Fund

China - Asset Management Firm Launches Chinese Blockchain ETF
Business

Asset Management Firm Launches Chinese Blockchain ETF

Bitcoin Price Analysis
Markets

How Bitcoin Could Hit $400,000 By 2025

The bitcoin price has risen significantly since first discovered, resulting in many green candles.
Markets

U.S. Investors Netted $4.1 Billion From Bitcoin Gains In 2020

Legacy financial institution JPMorgan Chase & Co., founded by J.P. Morgan will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Markets

JPMorgan Becomes The First Big Bank To Give Retail Clients Access To Bitcoin

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

Global X, Subsidiary Of $560 Billion Investment Manager, Files For Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Markets

Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Files for US Public Offering