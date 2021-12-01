Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Bitcoin Is The World's Most Efficient Value Settlement Network
Publish date:

Bitcoin Is The World's Most Efficient Value Settlement Network

On-chain analytics show Bitcoin is the most efficient value settlement network, settling more than $60 trillion in transfer volume to date.
Author:

On-chain analytics show Bitcoin is the most efficient value settlement network, settling more than $60 trillion in transfer volume to date.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

This year has been an impressive one for proving how much value the Bitcoin network can settle and how efficiently it can do so. Over its lifetime, Bitcoin has settled more than $60 trillion in total transfer volume and over $21 trillion in change-adjusted transfer volume.

Nearly 70% of the total value transferred on the network, in USD terms, has come in 2021. Total transfer volume and change-adjusted volume have grown 5.5x and 5.1x from last year, respectively. That doesn’t include the pending December volume for this year either.

On-chain analytics show Bitcoin is the most efficient value settlement network, settling more than $60 trillion in transfer volume to date.

Source: Glassnode

On-chain analytics show Bitcoin is the most efficient value settlement network, settling more than $60 trillion in transfer volume to date.

Bitcoin's transfer volume in trillions of dollars.

Annualizing the total transfer volume for the year puts Bitcoin on pace to settling nearly $45 trillion in 2021. As a competing monetary network with final settlement, that puts Bitcoin at near 6% of volume as a percentage of the average annual Fedwire volume over the last seven years.

On-chain analytics show Bitcoin is the most efficient value settlement network, settling more than $60 trillion in transfer volume to date.

Source: Yassine Elmandjra, ARK 

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Markets

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum As Settlement Networks

Sep 9, 2021
The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Nov 12, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

Nov 18, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

Nov 17, 2021
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Public Bitcoin Miners Are Increasing Their BTC Treasuries

Nov 16, 2021
bitcoin like pizza is a hot commodity and scarce item.
Markets

Quantifying The Bitcoin Supply Shortage

Oct 15, 2021
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Markets

Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Less BTC

Nov 3, 2021
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

USD-Denominated Debt Is Now Being Issued To Buy Bitcoin On Nation-State Level

Nov 23, 2021
Bitcoin is the first project built on blockchain technology.
Markets

On-Chain Bitcoin Volume At Five-Year Low

Aug 19, 2021
The Lightning Network makes Bitcoin the most efficient payment system in the world. But, in basic terms, how does it work?
Guides

Bitcoin And The Lightning Network: The Most Efficient Payment System In The World

Oct 15, 2021
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

Nov 19, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Markets

The Roadmap For Banks Adopting Bitcoin

Oct 27, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

Oct 6, 2021