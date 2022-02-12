Skip to main content
Bitcoin HODLer Accumulation Is Increasing
Deep Dive

Bitcoin HODLer Accumulation Is Increasing

We look to be headed toward a trend of increased BTC holder accumulation following a local bitcoin price top.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

We look to be headed toward a trend of increased BTC holder accumulation following a local bitcoin price top.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

A key on-chain metric that we’ve discussed before, and that we will cover today, is the Realized HODL (RHODL) Ratio. The ratio uses realized cap HODL waves, which takes the original HODL Wave metric and weights the UTXOs in each age band by their realized price. Specifically the Realized HODL Ratio uses the one-week and the one-to-two-years Realized Cap HODL Age bands.

For a more in-depth overview of this metric, check out The Daily Dive: HODL Waves And Realized HODL Ratio.

By using this metric, we can better understand what’s happening with younger coins versus older coins. As younger coins become more dominant and the ratio rises, long-term holders hold less of the realized market value. As the ratio falls, long-term holders hold more market-realized value compared to younger coins. An overheated market would show much higher younger coin dominance.

In the previous bitcoin tops in 2021, we didn’t see the rise of younger coins relative to older coins like previous cycles. We saw the RHODL Ratio rise throughout the year, but it never became heated or overheated like the 2016 cycle. This can be due to a changing cycle, a more maturing market or the fact that we didn’t see the significant wave of new demand, younger coin buying, seen in past cycles.

We look to be headed toward a trend of increased BTC holder accumulation following a local bitcoin price top.

The bitcoin price, weighted by the RHODL ratio

Over the last month, we’ve seen a significant increase in the HODL Waves and Realized Cap HODL Waves one-to-two-years age bands. More coins are aging into this band and are taking up more economic weight in the RHODL Ratio calculation as more long-term held supply comes into the market. As a result, the RHODL Ratio is right around its 50th percentile inbetween a neutral and cooled state.

Historically, we’ve seen the one-to-two-years age band peak around 50% of supply, while it’s currently at 12.93%. We look to be headed into a trend of increased holder accumulation post a local bitcoin price top. As accumulation continues and older coins age in, the RHODL Ratio falls and makes bitcoin a more attractive historical buy.

We look to be headed toward a trend of increased BTC holder accumulation following a local bitcoin price top.

Realized cap HODL waves for one to two years, and one week to one month

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

Jan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Statechain users send private keys that can be used to spend coins.
Markets

As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, What Are Older Coins Doing On The Network?

Nov 10, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Covering Bitcoin's Spot And Derivatives Market Dynamics

Dec 29, 2021
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Markets

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Holdings, Hash Rates Going Up And To The Right

Feb 10, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

Feb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

How Much More Loss Can The Bitcoin Market Sustain?

Jan 26, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

The Bitcoin Price And Macroeconomic Correlations

Jan 25, 2022
Deep Dive
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Retail Investors Are Buying Bitcoin While Whales Are Selling

Jan 14, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How 'Liveliness' Can Track Bitcoin Price Bull And Bear Cycles

Dec 8, 2021
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

A Deeper Look Into On-Chain Accumulation

Jul 15, 2021
On-chain analysis for bitcoin Is important because technical analysis helps traders.
Markets

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

Jan 19, 2022
Deep Dive
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Markets

How The Bitcoin Market Reacted To Federal Reserve Comments On Ongoing Inflation

Dec 1, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

Dec 17, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Estimating This Cycle's Bitcoin Price Top

Nov 5, 2021