Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs Against Turkish Lira As It Collapses
Publish date:

Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs Against Turkish Lira As It Collapses

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.
Author:

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The Turkish lira has been in free fall after President Erdogan demanded the Central Bank of Turkey cut rates for a third consecutive month from 19% to 15%. The Turkish lira against the  U.S. dollar has been weakening over the past decade, but yesterday the currency saw rapid deceleration losing over 10% of its value in one day hitting an all-time low. It’s a historic event for a G20 country. 

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.

Source: TradingView

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.

Source: TradingView

What makes the economic situation worse is that Turkey’s Consumer Price Index has been accelerating over the last two years, now well above its central bank’s rate at 19.89%. With domestic inflation rising, real rates will collapse, incentivizing investment capital to flee for foreign investments. A collapsing currency will now only accelerate this trend of inflation and negative real rates as it’s not clear how Turkey can stabilize its currency without a lack of foreign exchange reserves to lean on.

Additionally, $13 billion in Turkish external debt is set to mature this month and next month. The repayments on the debt increases demand for foreign currencies, adding even more sell pressure to the Turkish lira. 

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.

Source: FRED

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.

Source: Bloomberg

The president’s aim with lowering rates is to increase economic growth, decrease unemployment and spark more exports. Yet, it is the Turkish citizen who faces a severe decline of purchasing power at an unprecedented rate during a period of soaring prices and political instability.

With the currency’s value eroding at this accelerated pace, bitcoin is hitting new all-time highs against the Turkish lira. This year, it has proven to be the best-performing store of value when compared against U.S dollar and gold alternatives. Money will flee to assets that can maintain local purchasing power and bitcoin offers the exact solution to the type of chaos that is unfolding. The bigger question now is, ”How will the Turkish people respond?”

In a historic event for a G20 country, the Turkish lira is in free fall and making the case for a bitcoin hedge.
Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

The bitcoin price rising, represented by green candles, often gets the market attention of the world.
Markets

Bitcoin Transfer Volume At All-Time Highs

Nov 4, 2021
Bitcoin Price Down
Markets

Why Did The Bitcoin Price Dip From All-Time Highs?

Nov 12, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

As The Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time Highs, How Much Supply Is In Profit?

Oct 14, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

Oct 5, 2021
Statechain users send private keys that can be used to spend coins.
Markets

As Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, What Are Older Coins Doing On The Network?

Nov 10, 2021
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment.
Culture

The Turkish Tribal War Against Bitcoin

Oct 20, 2021
Lightning is the future for bitcoin technical operation and cryptography.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Channel Capacity Hits Another All-Time High

Sep 23, 2021
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Bitcoin Hits A New All Time High Against The Euro

Oct 19, 2021
People whose local financial systems are failing through no fault of their own are increasingly turning to bitcoin and driving prices to new highs.
Markets

From Brazil To Turkey, Bitcoin Prices Hit All-Time Highs Around The World

Oct 28, 2020
The Bullish price action is a result of on chain bulls buying bitcoin driving the price of bitcoin.
Markets

Realized Bitcoin Price Breaks All-Time High

Aug 17, 2021
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Long-Term HODLer Supply Hits All-Time High

Aug 24, 2021
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

Nov 19, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Rises, Bitcoin Offers A Hedge

Nov 11, 2021
twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-account-hacked-01
Markets

Jack Dorsey Tweets Moon As Bitcoin Hits All-Time Price High

Oct 20, 2021
According to data from Bitstamp, the USD price of 1 BTC has eclipsed its previous all-time high of $19,666 set on December 13, 2017.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Hits All-Time High

Nov 30, 2020