It's time to retire the word transitory when describing inflation, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell during Senate testimony on the economy today.

Powell explained its asset purchases could come to a halt earlier than planned next year.

Bitcoin offers the chance for people to opt-out of unpredictable monetary policies and eroding purchasing power.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank’s asset purchases could end sooner than planned amid rising inflation rates and a more robust U.S. economy, reported Bloomberg. As inflation runs rampant, bitcoin comes to the rescue.

“It is appropriate, I think, for us to discuss at our next meeting, which is in a couple of weeks, whether it will be appropriate to wrap up our purchases a few months earlier,” Powell reportedly said Tuesday. “In those two weeks we are going to get more data and learn more about the new variant.”

The Fed shared its tapering plans earlier this month, outlining a roadmap to lead its asset purchasing program to a halt by mid-2022. Over the past year and a half, the central bank has engaged with loose monetary policies through quantitative easing (QE), seeking to increase the economy’s liquidity amid the Covid pandemic. Now, as the American economy gets back to its feet, Powell’s concerns with inflation have picked up. The Fed chair reportedly said it was time to stop using “transitory” to describe inflation.

“We tend to use it to mean that it won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation,” Powell said. “I think it’s a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean.”

Powell’s remarks came in response to a question by Senator Pat Toomey, who questioned him for how long inflation would have to exceed the Fed’s target for the central bank to acknowledge its permanence.

As the U.S. central bank carelessly maneuvers the economy at a whim, citizens can reclaim control over their finances with Bitcoin. The peer-to-peer monetary network based on open-source code and an inelastic supply differ from the financial system in vogue worldwide, backboned by soft fiat currencies. With a limited and programmatic supply, Bitcoin offers certainty and fairness to anyone that adopts it, enabling them to save and build wealth for the future — regardless of what policymakers choose to do next.