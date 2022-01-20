Skip to main content
Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases
Deep Dive

Analyzing The Current Long-Term And Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Cost Bases

The current short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost bases offer some signals about the market.

The current short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost bases offer some signals about the market.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

The current short-term holder cost basis has been a key price support to watch over the last couple months as it’s dropped from nearly $53,000 to $49,986. Price below the short-term cost basis is a fairly cautious market sign as recent market buyers are down 15.5% on average. During the summer of 2021, price sustained below the short-term holder cost basis for nearly three months.

At the same time, we’re seeing little movement in the long-term holder realized price with almost no change since November. A rising long-term holder realized price is typically a bullish sign with long-term holders selling older coins with a lower cost basis. 

The current short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost bases offer some signals about the market.

A better way to view this relationship in tandem is using the Short-Term:Long-Term Cost Basis Ratio. We discuss the ratio more in-depth in The Daily Dive #103 - Short-Term Holder Dynamics.

As the short-term holder cost basis has fallen and the long-term holder cost basis has remained fairly neutral, the ratio is showing some signs of a potential uptrend. An upward-sloping ratio is a more bearish market sign.

Below, we highlight when the 14-day change in the ratio is accelerating or decelerating. Dark blue shows when the STH cost basis is increasing relative to the LTH cost basis. Red shows when the LTH cost basis increases relative to the STH cost basis. Historically this has been a quality signal to assess tops and bottoms.

The current short-term and long-term bitcoin holder cost bases offer some signals about the market.

Short-term holders account for 18.23% of outstanding circulating supply, a figure that is near five-year lows, with 93% of said short term holders currently sitting in loss.

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Bitcoin's Long-Term Holder To Short-Term Holder Cost Basis Ratio

Dec 17, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Examining Short-Term Bitcoin Holder Behavior

Oct 26, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Markets

Are Long-Term Holders Selling The Bitcoin Price Top?

Oct 19, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Covering Bitcoin's Spot And Derivatives Market Dynamics

Dec 29, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

The Latest Profit And Loss Trends In The Bitcoin Market

Sep 24, 2021
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Measuring Conviction Of Bitcoin Holders With Reserve Risk

Nov 9, 2021
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

What SOPR Can Tell Us About Bitcoin Market Sentiment

Nov 18, 2021
Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency investment space in market capitalization and is bullish.
Markets

How 'Liveliness' Can Track Bitcoin Price Bull And Bear Cycles

Dec 8, 2021
Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Markets

Bitcoin Price Falls With Long Liquidations

Oct 28, 2021
FTX is a new crypto exchange and trading exchange offering futures contracts, leveraged tokens and an over-the-counter portal.
Markets

How Leverage In The Derivates Market Dipped The Bitcoin Price

Nov 17, 2021
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

22 hours ago
Deep Dive
Bitcoiners recommending holding your bitcoin, or HODLing that BTC, no matter what happens to the price or market dips.
Markets

Long-Term HODLer Supply Hits All-Time High

Aug 24, 2021
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

Bitcoin And The Increasing Risk Of Stagflation

Oct 6, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

NUPL Analysis Shows Bitcoin Market In Healthy State Of Unrealized Profit

Dec 14, 2021
Money printing and inflation means that brrr will continue to fuel the federal reserve quantitative easing.
Markets

Following The Decade-Long IMF Playbook

Oct 13, 2021