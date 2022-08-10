Skip to main content
All Eyes Are On The Consumer Price Index
Podcast

All Eyes Are On The Consumer Price Index

The consumer price index will define market moves and the new Magma protocol on the Lighting Network will allow Bitcoin to grow even bigger.

The consumer price index will define market moves and the new Magma protocol on the Lighting Network will allow Bitcoin to grow even bigger.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Joe Consorti to talk about inflation and exciting new developments on the Lightning Network.

Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Q: Specifically, you guys at the Bitcoin Layer spend so much more time focusing on bonds and interest rates. What are you guys seeing? What are you guys paying attention to? What is your definition of a recession?

Joe Consorti: There are a couple of things we're monitoring, right? Again, we use rates to lead all of our discussion, but there's also a few key economic releases this week that will, as you mentioned, push us closer to a recession. As of right now, the expected consumer price index is 8.7% year-on-year and that's releasing August 10, 2022. Any miss on CPI whatsoever, and a miss to the upside, that'd be very bad.

That would basically give the Federal Reserve the green light to absolutely decimate the economy in terms of continuing the rate hikes, pushing for a higher terminal rate, pushing for a terminal rate that's further out. Basically, before the labor report, there was consensus in the market. There was, to a pretty large degree, [the idea] that the Fed was going to have to wrap up relatively soon, specifically because, taking a look at the two-year yield, that was coming down. Essentially, the two-year yield leads Fed funds. So the two-year yield is forward policy-rate expectations. And so when, wherever that moves, the Fed essentially has to move.

The two-year yield was coming down because presumably the rate market was telling the Fed, “Hey, it seems you've already tightened enough,” but with the strong labor report, that basically is the Fed's first green light that they can continue hiking higher and, potentially into Q1 2023, because the economy seems stronger than we anticipated.

Obviously, their mandate is to kill inflation. If the CPI print comes in hot, if it accelerates year-on-year, those are nightmare scenarios that would basically give the Fed full steam ahead. Their runway was already extended. Seeing that we have a strong labor market, a CPI miss would give the Fed full steam ahead to just absolutely plow the markets and say, “Alright, 3.5% terminal rate in Q1, naw, we're going for 4%.” Which obviously isn't a sustainable thing, CPI accelerating, that's their number one concern right now. So all eyes are on CPI on Wednesday.

That's one of the big things we're watching right now, but take a look at rates. As I mentioned, the two-year yield really leads the Fed. If you take a look at a graph of the two-year yield mapped against the federal funds rate, you could really see that when the two-year yield falls below the federal funds rate, the Fed is forced to pause their cycle.

As of right now, there's a 71 basis point or 0.71% spread between the two-year yield and fed funds. So, the Fed still has 71 basis points of clearance to continue hiking. If all of a sudden, the two-year yield were to fall pretty expeditiously, that could happen if CPI prints the way we want it to. The two-year yield could begin its descent back down to Earth because that's the market basically saying, all right, Fed, you've done enough work: CPI is decelerating. Then that would be the case for the Fed pausing after September potentially, and then we'll see what the two-year yield does. Essentially that's one of the big things we're monitoring.

We're also monitoring the 10-year yield, which represents forward growth and inflation expectations. If that's coming down, that's also the market signaling that they feel the Fed has done enough work to slow down inflation and slow down the economy. That’s begun to sell off again in the recent couple of weeks and the yield on that has bounced up from a low of 2.5%, which we actually called over the Bitcoin Layer a couple of months ago. It’s bounced back up to 2.7% now. This is mirroring what the economy believes growth and inflation to be. If we get a CPI miss then you could probably see this climb a little bit higher.

We’re also watching five-year, five-year inflation swaps, which are inflation expectations for six to 10 years out. That’s actually one of the instruments that the Fed watches to see if they're doing their job on fighting inflation. Those have started actually coming down in the last week. There are several different signals, basically all going back to this same road of, If the economy is still rip-roaring hot, we got this jobs report. If the economy is still rip-roaring hot from a consumer price index inflation standpoint, then the Fed could really put on their hats and hunker down with the hikes.

That's basically all we're watching right now. The two-year yield is still trading relatively wide above the federal funds [rate], but basically monitoring that. That is the most important thing to be monitoring: The relationship between the two-year treasury yield and the federal funds rate.

That is our signal for when the Fed is going to pause. People are calling for a pivot. I believe too soon. They forget that there is an intermediary phase between a hike cycle and a pivot, and that is a pause. Chances are, if things play out as I believe, we might be looking at a pause. Sooner than most think. I think people are conflating a pause and a pivot. A pause is far more likely than a pivot would be. If we have this massive, awful deflationary spike, asset surprises get sent through the floor, yeah, you'd get a pivot. But if the economy slows down, like the Fed wants to, you get a pause and you normalize around wherever we are now, right? Wherever they end up at 2.75% or 3%. Long-winded but that's essentially what we're looking at, what my personal market expectations are moving into CPI on Wednesday, all eyes on CPI.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve or Fed, is seen by many as a clown for fiat money inflation.
Markets

The Fed Is About To Raise Rates Again, What’s Next For The Bitcoin Price?

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 21, 2022
Podcast
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Markets

How The Federal Reserve Will Ultimately Fail

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 2, 2022
Podcast
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Is The Safe Asset With Consumer Price Index At 8.5%

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleApr 13, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up top photo.
Markets

No One Is Bullish Enough On The Bitcoin Price

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 26, 2022
Podcast
Does bitcoin mining or the price of ASIC mining rigs influence the bitcoin price? Or does this roller coaster go in the other direction top photo?
Markets

How Bitcoin Buyers Of Last Resort Navigate Price Volatility

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 19, 2022
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 26, 2022
Podcast
Retail bitcoiners miners can adapt to different market environments and, because of their incentives, they can stay in the market top photo.
Markets

Market Mayhem and Calling the Bitcoin Price Bottom

By Ansel LindnerMay 16, 2022
Podcast
The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 5, 2022
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Markets

When Will The Federal Reserve Make A Policy Pivot?

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 28, 2022
Podcast
Describing the complex world of bonds with two distinct voices to set the stage for explaining why bitcoin is critical portfolio insurance top photo.
Markets

Bitcoin Helps Poor Countries Survive When Government Bonds Are Worthless

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 9, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin users find it hard not to laugh at those who continue to not believe in the power of sound money top photo.
Markets

A European Debt Crisis Is Bullish For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineAug 5, 2022
Podcast
Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Markets

How The Latest Macroeconomic Trends Are Impacting Bitcoin

By Ansel LindnerMar 7, 2022
Podcast
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin carbon emissions are criticized, but bitcoin mining is actually a way to incentivize clean, green, environmentally friendly energy use top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Is A Net Benefit To The Environment

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 20, 2022
Podcast
El Salvador tapped crypto software firm AlphaPoint to fix numerous problems with its state Chivo wallet and help citizens adopt Bitcoin top photo.
El Salvador

Bitcoin Adoption In El Salvador Continues To Grow

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 27, 2022
Podcast