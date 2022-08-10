Skip to main content
OpenNode, Launch Cart To Launch Bitcoin Payments For Ecommerce Companies
News

OpenNode, Launch Cart To Launch Bitcoin Payments For Ecommerce Companies

OpenNode will provide infrastructure for Launch Cart to leverage Bitcoin’s Lightning Network allowing any business on the platform to accept bitcoin as payment.

OpenNode will provide infrastructure for Launch Cart to leverage Bitcoin’s Lightning Network allowing any business on the platform to accept bitcoin as payment.

  • OpenNode partnered with Launch Cart to enable eCommerce businesses to accept bitcoin as payment.
  • Launch Cart is a SaaS provider dedicated to lowering barriers of entry into eCommerce.
  • Launch Cart will also be launching a wholesale dropshipping platform for its users.

OpenNode, a Bitcoin infrastructure provider, has partnered with eCommerce platform Launch Cart to enable any eCommerce business leveraging Launch Cart’s platform to accept bitcoin as payment, per a press release.

"We are super excited to give our customers the ability to accept Bitcoin using OpenNode and the Lighting Network,” said Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart.

With this addition to Launch Cart’s platform, the release explains the use of bitcoin as payment will eliminate issues of fraud by leveraging instantaneous and immutable payments through Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. This will also save the business time and fees by removing intermediaries from the process while also enabling automatic fiat conversions to local currencies, meaning business owners need no technical experience with bitcoin to accept it as payment.

“This will help Launch Cart grow globally and become the leader with our On-Demand platform and Source & Sell Marketplace,” said Writer. “We feel we are a great partner for OpenNode to help them with their mission to empower and connect the world with Bitcoin."

Furthermore, Launch Cart will be releasing an integrated dropship marketplace called Source and Sell which will enable eCommerce stores to list products at wholesale costs. The on-demand nature of this marketplace will allow businesses to list their products without upfront inventory costs, backend fulfillment, or supply chain logistics.

Launch Cart is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company looking to lower the barrier of entry for businesses and consumers alike to interact with eCommerce as easily as possible with low upfront costs. Similarly, OpenNode seeks to remove barriers of entry for businesses and consumers who wish to interact with Bitcoin, and the company is compatible with every bitcoin wallet. 

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Business

OpenNode, BigCommerce Partner To Bring Bitcoin Payments To 60,000 Merchants

By Peter ChawagaJun 29, 2021
FTiYn77XEAQgE-e
Business

Stripe To Enable Millions of Merchants To Convert Payments Into Bitcoin via OpenNode

By Shawn AmickMay 24, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Luxury Retailer Farfetch To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickJun 10, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Spanish Airline Vueling to Accept Bitcoin Payments
Business

Spanish Airline Vueling To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
Payments - Lightning Loop Lets Users Empty Lightning Channels Without Closing Them
Business

OpenNode, Lemon Cash To Onboard 1 Million Argentines To Bitcoin Lightning Network

By Shawn AmickJul 1, 2022
News
Balenciaga to accept bitcoin
Business

Balenciaga To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto As Payment

By Shawn AmickMay 23, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickApr 21, 2022
News
Gucci launches pilot to accept Bitcoin payments
Business

Gucci To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto In Select U.S. Stores

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Company OpenNode Raises $20M At $220M Valuation

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News