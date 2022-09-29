Skip to main content
U.S. Lawmakers Draft Bill To Allow Bitcoin, Crypto In 401(k) Plans
News

U.S. Lawmakers Draft Bill To Allow Bitcoin, Crypto In 401(k) Plans

The bill amends ERISA of 1974 to include digital assets under “covered investments,” thereby shielding investment managers from liability.

The bill amends ERISA of 1974 to include digital assets under “covered investments,” thereby shielding investment managers from liability.

  • Republican lawmakers drafted a bill enabling investment managers to offer bitcoin in 401(k) plans.
  • The bill seeks to remove liability for a breach of fiduciary duty for offering access to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
  • The bill is likely to be presented following the midterm elections in November 2022.

Three republican members of Congress presented a bill, named the Retirement Savings Modernization Act, designed to enable investment managers to offer bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in their 401(k) plans, per a Congressional filing.

The proposed bill amends the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 to add classifications to the types of assets fiduciaries are permitted to offer.

“A fiduciary shall not be liable for a breach of fiduciary duties under this section solely for — recommending, selecting, or monitoring any covered investment as an investment option for a plan,” reads the bill.

The document continues to define a “covered investment” and lists “digital assets” along with the other standard assets which can be managed within a standard 401(k) savings plan.

Congressional sponsors of the bill include: Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) of the Senate Banking Committee, senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and House of Representatives member Peter Meijer (R-Mich.)

“Our legislation will provide the millions of American savers invested in defined contribution plans with the option to enhance their retirement savings through access to the same wide range of alternative assets currently available to savers with defined benefit pension plans," said Toomey, per a report.

As the midterm elections approach in November we are heading into a “lame duck session,” which typically sees lawmakers stall on voter-moving issues as political incumbents being removed from office are considering legislation before their successors take the reigns.

Additionally, another report suggests that Tommey plans to introduce the bill as an end-of-year tax package deal meant to boost overall retirement savings, as the bill is not only applicable to digital assets.

Fidelity Investments launched the first bitcoin 401(k) earlier this year with bitcoin bull MicroStrategy being the first company to pledge to utilize the product.

A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Legal

U.S. Senators Condemn Fidelity Investments’ Bitcoin 401(k) In Open Letter

By Shawn Amick
News
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has invested $250 million dollars into bitcoin, accumulating about 0.1 percent of the total supply.
Business

MicroStrategy To Allow Employees To Invest In Bitcoin As Part Of 401(k) Plan

By Shawn Amick
News
A recent report from financial services giant Fidelity captures Bitcoin as an asset class of its own, but fails to recognize its true potential top photo.
Business

Fidelity To Allow Bitcoin Investments In Retirement Plans

By Namcios
News
Tax Clarity Bill for Hard Fork Assets Reintroduced
Legal

Senate Bill Classifying Bitcoin As A Digital Commodity To Be Introduced Today: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoiners who are optimistic about Senate cryptocurrency legislation should remain skeptical of the legislators who want to regulate the industry.
Legal

U.S. Senators Introduce Bill For Tax Exemption On Small Bitcoin Transactions

By Shawn Amick
News
fkr7pohwyaa161r (1)
Markets

Russia One Step Closer To Using Bitcoin, Crypto In International Trade as Central Bank, Finance Ministry Agree On Draft Bill

By Shawn Amick
News
France still uses monetary colonialism to exploit 15 African nations. Could Bitcoin be a way out? top photo
Legal

Human Rights Leaders Pen Letter To US Congress For Responsible Bitcoin Legislation

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin Price
Business

Financial Behemoths Partner For New Bitcoin, Crypto Trading Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Startups - Fidelity's Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology SVP Joins BLOQ as COO
Business

Fidelity To Allow Its 34 Million Individual Investors To Buy Bitcoin: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Retail software provider Global P.O.S. declared that more than 25,000 points of sale in France will be able to accept bitcoin payments beginning in 2020.
Business

The Largest Bank In The Eurozone To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Platform: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Blockchain - Dubai Claiming Position at Forefront of Blockchain Technology
Business

Komainu Receives Provisional License For Bitcoin, Crypto Services In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - UK Chief Science Adviser Urges Government to Start Deploying Blockchains for Public Services
Legal

Law Commission of England Proposes New Form of Property For Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Keeps Its Options Open on Bitcoin
Markets

Bill Gates Doesn’t Invest In Bitcoin, Says It Does Not Add To Society

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Markets

Central Bank of Singapore To Release Bitcoin, Crypto Regulation Plans

By Shawn Amick
News
bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News