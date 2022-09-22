Skip to main content
Estonia Approves First Bitcoin, Crypto Bank After New Legislation
News

Estonia Approves First Bitcoin, Crypto Bank After New Legislation

Striga is the first VASP to be approved since Estonia enacted a new legal framework restricting service providers in the bitcoin and crypto ecosystem.

Striga is the first VASP to be approved since Estonia enacted a new legal framework restricting service providers in the bitcoin and crypto ecosystem.

  • Striga gains regulatory approval to operate in Estonia as a VASP.
  • The company is the first VASP to be approved following the country’s reworked legislation for VASPs.
  • The law requires KYC information, capital requirements, and affiliation with Estonia.

Striga, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency bank, became the first virtual asset service provider (VASP) to gain regulatory approval in Estonia following the country’s revamping of its digital asset legal framework, per an announcement from the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act, which became active earlier this March, strengthened regulations against VASPs while assuring customers and traders in the region that they would not be affected.

“This means that the legislation does not contain any measures to ban customers from owning and trading virtual assets and does not in any way require customers to share their private keys to wallets,” the Ministry of Finance said.

Essentially, the law requires VASPs to provide identities for their customers, but not private keys. If a VASP cannot provide identification, the provider is expected to “implement real-time risk analysis.”

Additionally, the legislation amends those who are capable of obtaining approval to operate in Estonia as a VASP.

“Under new rules, the Financial Intelligence Unit can decline a license where the entity does not have any business operations in Estonia nor has any apparent connection to Estonia,” the Ministry of Finance continued.

Furthermore, one of the most stringent requirements of VASPs was the addition of capital requirements, which made it more difficult for smaller companies to be approved.

“VASPs will be required to have a minimum of 125,000 or 350,000 euros of share capital, depending on the type of service offered, increased from the current floor of 12,000 euros,” according to the Ministry of FInance.

bitcoin-europe-eu
Legal

Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoiners who are optimistic about Senate cryptocurrency legislation should remain skeptical of the legislators who want to regulate the industry.
Legal

U.S. Senators Introduce Bill For Tax Exemption On Small Bitcoin Transactions

By Shawn Amick
News
Op-ed - UK Chief Science Adviser Urges Government to Start Deploying Blockchains for Public Services
Legal

Law Commission of England Proposes New Form of Property For Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Legal

White House Releases Bitcoin, Crypto Regulatory Framework

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin SV Creator Craig Wright has reportedly lost his latest legal battle, with the judge questioning his credibility.
Business

Philippine Central Bank Halts Bitcoin, Crypto Service Provider Approvals For Three Years

By Shawn Amick
News
Regulation - Op Ed: New Bermuda Legislation Will Create a Novel Class of Bank to Service Fintech Companies
Business

Op Ed: New Bermuda Legislation Will Create a Novel Class of Bank to Service Fintech Companies

By Huhnsik Chung and Nicholas Secara
Swan Bitcoin Logo
Business

Swan Launches First Bitcoin-Only Platform For Financial Advisors

By Shawn Amick
News
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Business

Senator Lummis Introduces Landmark Bitcoin Bill: Here’s What’s In It

By Namcios
News
Iran has issued several regulations meant to control bitcoin mining operations. Is it building up a BTC hoard? And are Iranians opting in?
Legal

Iran Greenlights Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Imports: Report

By Shawn Amick
News
Dubai
Legal

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Wins Full Approval To Operate In Dubai

By Shawn Amick
News
Government House of Thailand Cabinet
Markets

Thailand Approves Tax Relief For Bitcoin, Crypto

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin transactions can be thought of as agreements between two parties, shaking hands as one spends bitcoin and the other accepts it. Top photo.
Business

Bahrain Approves Bitcoin, Crypto Payments For Over 5,000 Merchants

By Shawn Amick
News
Regulation - New York Legislator Proposes BitLicense Alternative for Cryptocurrency Users
Markets

Turkey Crafts Legislation For Bitcoin, Crypto Oversight: Report

By Namcios
News
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Markets

Pro-Bitcoin Mexican Senator Proposes CBDC Legislation

By Shawn Amick
News
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

LATAM’s Largest Investment Bank BTG Pactual Launches Bitcoin, Crypto Exchange

By Shawn Amick
News