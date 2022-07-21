The Baltic Honeybadger Conference Returns To Europe

This is a promoted article provided by Hodl Hodl.

On the first weekend of September 2022, the Hodl Hodl team is holding its annual Bitcoin-only conference in Riga, Latvia. Baltic Honeybadger is the fourth edition of the European conference, making it the longest-running Bitcoin conference in Europe.

Since 2017, Baltic Honeybadger has hosted many important players in the Bitcoin industry, including Saifedean Ammous, Andreas Antonopoulos, Jimmy Song and Adam Back. This year, the conference’s speaker list includes Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Marty Bent, and many more well-known voices in Bitcoin, speaking at the event for the first time. In addition to all the speakers listed on the website, the team has promised to surprise attendees with even more speakers to be announced.

The 2022 edition of the conference will be the largest Baltic Honeybadger ever held, hosting more than 100 speakers, two stages and 1,000 attendees. The general admission ticket grants participants two-day access to all conference facilities, including the after-parties and side events held as a part of Riga Bitcoin Week.

Riga Bitcoin Week is the week during the conference that is dedicated to Bitcoin technology and adoption. Organizers are hosting networking events, meetups and parties from September 1 through September 5. Some of the confirmed events include workshops about building on Layer 2 and setting up a BTCPay Server for donations or business point-of-sale.

If you have never been to Riga, this is a chance to visit this beautiful city and enjoy the legendary Bitcoin conference. Join amazing Bitcoiners from all over the world and ride the Honeybadger!