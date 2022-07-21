Skip to main content
The Baltic Honeybadger Conference Returns To Europe
Sponsored Story

The Baltic Honeybadger Conference Returns To Europe

Promoted: Held in Riga, Latvia, Baltic Honeybadger is the fourth edition of the European conference, making it the longest-running Bitcoin conference in Europe.

Promoted: Held in Riga, Latvia, Baltic Honeybadger is the fourth edition of the European conference, making it the longest-running Bitcoin conference in Europe.

This is a promoted article provided by Hodl Hodl.

On the first weekend of September 2022, the Hodl Hodl team is holding its annual Bitcoin-only conference in Riga, Latvia. Baltic Honeybadger is the fourth edition of the European conference, making it the longest-running Bitcoin conference in Europe.

Since 2017, Baltic Honeybadger has hosted many important players in the Bitcoin industry, including Saifedean Ammous, Andreas Antonopoulos, Jimmy Song and Adam Back. This year, the conference’s speaker list includes Michael Saylor, Jack Mallers, Marty Bent, and many more well-known voices in Bitcoin, speaking at the event for the first time. In addition to all the speakers listed on the website, the team has promised to surprise attendees with even more speakers to be announced.

The 2022 edition of the conference will be the largest Baltic Honeybadger ever held, hosting more than 100 speakers, two stages and 1,000 attendees. The general admission ticket grants participants two-day access to all conference facilities, including the after-parties and side events held as a part of Riga Bitcoin Week.

Riga Bitcoin Week is the week during the conference that is dedicated to Bitcoin technology and adoption. Organizers are hosting networking events, meetups and parties from September 1 through September 5. Some of the confirmed events include workshops about building on Layer 2 and setting up a BTCPay Server for donations or business point-of-sale.

If you have never been to Riga, this is a chance to visit this beautiful city and enjoy the legendary Bitcoin conference. Join amazing Bitcoiners from all over the world and ride the Honeybadger!

Bitcoin 2023 article header
Industry Events

The Bitcoin Conference And The Pursuit Of Hyperbitcoinization

By Chris SmithJul 8, 2022
Opinion
Renowned muralist Greg Mike discussed the inspiration for his iconic graffiti wall at the Bitcoin 2021 event.
Industry Events

Revisiting Bitcoin 2021 And The Connections Made There

By Greg FossMar 9, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin 2022, to be held in Miami from April 6 to April 9, is looking for volunteers to take a hands-on role in building the biggest event in Bitcoin history.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin 2022 And Sound Money Fest Invite Volunteers To Build The Biggest Event In Bitcoin History

By Bitcoin 2022Dec 27, 2021
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption top photo.
Industry Events

The Bitcoin Conference: What A Difference A Year Makes

By SeedSignerMar 10, 2022
Opinion
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Industry Events

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele To Speak At Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosNov 22, 2021
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

Why Europe Needs The World’s Biggest Bitcoin Conference

By Brandon GreenJun 27, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Industry Events

The Declaration Of Monetary Independence Will Be At Bitcoin 2022

By Ulric PattilloMar 7, 2022
Opinion
Promoted: The Bear Arms N' Bitcoin event is returning in 2022 with presentations and workshops by experts in freedom topics.
Sponsored Story

Bear Arms N’ Bitcoin 2022 Is Coming To Miami From April 9 To 10

By Bear Arms N' BitcoinJan 27, 2022
Untitled_Artwork_copy_3-800x529
Industry Events

The Lightning Conference Preview In Six Stories

By Vlad CosteaOct 4, 2019
Op-ed - Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam in Two Weeks
Industry Events

Bitcoin Conference in Amsterdam in Two Weeks

By Vitalik ButerinSep 14, 2013
Events - Bitcoin Central & Eastern European Conference
Industry Events

Bitcoin Central & Eastern European Conference

By Elizabeth PloshayJun 6, 2014
SMF-BM-thumbnail2 (1)
Business

Sound Money Music Festival To Close Bitcoin 2022 Conference

By NamciosJan 14, 2022
News
Events - Bitcoin Takes on Eastern Europe as Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Lands in Kiev
Industry Events

Bitcoin Takes on Eastern Europe as Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Lands in Kiev

By Aaron van WirdumSep 27, 2016
Op-ed - What To Expect At The Bitcoin Conference
Industry Events

What To Expect At The Bitcoin Conference

By Vitalik ButerinMay 14, 2013
download (44).jfif
Industry Events

Max Keiser Speaks At Labitconf Bitcoin Conference In El Salvador

By NamciosNov 18, 2021