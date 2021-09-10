September 10, 2021
Poll: 27% Of Americans Approve Making Bitcoin Legal Tender In The U.S.

Poll: 27% Of Americans Approve Making Bitcoin Legal Tender In The U.S.

Young adults strongly support the idea of making bitcoin legal tender in the United States at 44%, while baby boomers think it’s a bad idea at 43%.
Author:
Publish date:
Young adults strongly support the idea of making bitcoin legal tender in the United States at 44%, while baby boomers think it’s a bad idea at 43%.

A new poll by research and data analytics company YouGov has shed some light on the U.S. population’s approval rate for the government to recognize bitcoin as legal tender. The poll found that 27% of Americans support the move, with younger generations leading the way with a 44% approval rate. Baby boomers, on the other hand, despise the idea most often.

YouGov found that 11% of respondents “strongly support” an eventual law turning bitcoin a legal tender in the U.S., while 16% said they would “somewhat support” it. The survey demographics were especially interesting, as there appeared to be a firm but expected correlation between age and approval rate.

The survey found more support in the U.S. among younger generations, with respondents aged 25-34 being the most supportive and amassing a 44% positive outlook for having bitcoin being used as currency in the country. But baby boomers showed similar numbers in the opposite direction. Those aged between 57-75 years old supporting the idea were a minority, 11%, while those against it represented a larger share of that age group, with 43% showing strong opposition.

unnamed (10)

YouGov, which surveyed 4,912 U.S. residents, also found that Democrat respondents were more supportive of the idea of having bitcoin as a legalized currency in the U.S. when compared to Republicans. But the difference wasn’t that big; nearly 29% of Democrats said they either strongly or somewhat support the U.S. government recognizing BTC as legal tender, compared to only 26% of Republican respondents.

Yet another correlation found by the poll relates to income. Respondents earning over $80,000 were twice as likely to support the proposition, 21%, than those earning less than $40,000, 11%, which are also the ones to more strongly oppose it, with 40%.

Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Bitcoin Ownership In The U.S. Has Tripled Since 2018, A Gallup Survey Found

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Why Does Bitcoin Officially Becoming Legal Tender In El Salvador Matter?

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

More than 100 of our community members offered their U.S. Presidential Election hopes and predictions. How do they think Trump or Biden will affect Bitcoin?
Culture

Bitcoiners Weigh In On The U.S. Presidential Election

Regulations from courts and judges, which lead to laws, have some impact on Bitcoin but ultimately it is its own form of justice.
Culture

The Conundrum Of Bitcoin Legal Tender Laws

Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Bitcoin Revives The American Dream

- Survey Polls American Awareness of Cryptocurrencies and ICOs
Culture

Survey Polls American Awareness of Cryptocurrencies and ICOs

argentina
Culture

President of Argentina Open To Adopting Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin Awareness And Adoption In Singapore Is Huge

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin And The American Idea Alex Gladstein
Culture

Bitcoin And The American Idea

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

One Of The Oldest Hydro-Power Stations In The U.S. Is Mining Bitcoin

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin