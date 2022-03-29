Skip to main content
Why Nation States Will Need To Adopt Bitcoin Featuring Alex Gladstein
Podcast

Why Nation States Will Need To Adopt Bitcoin Featuring Alex Gladstein

A conversation about Bitcoin’s ecological footprint, why Bitcoin is such a big organism and the shift from individual to nation-state adoption.

A conversation about Bitcoin’s ecological footprint, why Bitcoin is such a big organism and the shift from individual to nation-state adoption.

Watch The Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Alex Gladstein joins the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss his new book, “Check Your Financial Privilege,” and how Bitcoin opens the door to human rights around the world. When talking about Bitcoin’s detractors, Gladstein says, “Most of the critics that I’ve always been debating … they just live in this bubble of financial privilege and they can’t comprehend that Bitcoin could be useful for someone else.” His point being that people living in America cannot fully grasp the financial repression going on in other parts of the world.

Gladstein goes on to say, “The average person in this world has money problems and not just not enough of it, but also that it doesn’t work very well.” Those of us living in America have the fortunate situation that our currency works pretty well and has a global demand, since it is currently the reserve currency of the world.

According to Gladstein, Bitcoin levels the playing field. “The fun part for me is that Bitcoin just obliterates financial privilege. It just eliminates it at the base. Now, it doesn’t mean that everybody’s going to be equal. No, it’s not a redistributionary technology. It’s not some sort of Marxist creation. This is a technology that secures property rights and actually reinforces capitalism and free markets and open commerce.” Bitcoin having the same rules for everybody is what makes it powerful.

When discussing the implications of Russia settling oil contracts in bitcoin, Gladstein says, “I think that if they start accepting bitcoin for oil or something like that. That has this trickle down effect, a network effect across all the people who work for the oil company who now know this, and all of a sudden, all the people who are relatives of the people who work at the oil company, who read about this on the news.” If Putin is proud of this potential move, then the propaganda will spread on the news and the outcome will be tons of Russians buying bitcoin.

Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Nation-State Bitcoin Strategies Envisioned

By Andrew BarisserFeb 11, 2022
Opinion
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

In 2021, Alex Gladstein Helped Us Explore Bitcoin’s Moral Imperative

By Level39Jan 3, 2022
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Business

How Should A Nation State Hold Bitcoin?

By Thibaud MaréchalJan 23, 2022
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine-lightningV-800x529
Industry Events

Interview: Alex Gladstein On Bitcoin's Impact And Bitcoin 2021

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 31, 2021
As we enter hyperbitcoinization, legacy financial institutions like the federal reserve or Fed will be painted orange.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Internet Are Bringing The End Of Nation States

By Tomas PueyoOct 23, 2021
DTRH-surveillance
Culture

Why Are Nation-State Agencies Ignoring Bitcoin As It Challenges Dollar Hegemony?

By Craig DeutschDec 15, 2021
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin For Boomers To Separate Money And State

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 22, 2022
Podcast
Discussing recent conversations with Senator Ted Cruz and potential legislation to create "Bitcoin-friendly" U.S. states.
Culture

Why U.S. Legislators Will Start Creating "Bitcoin-Friendly" States

By Bitcoin MagazineNov 12, 2021
Fed Watch
Markets

Petrodollar Deep Dive With Alex Gladstein

By Ansel LindnerMay 12, 2021
Report Highlights Merits of Bitcoin Investment Among Global Uncertainty
Culture

Bitcoin For Georgia: How To Use Bitcoin As A Nation!

By Max MittelstaedtJul 20, 2021
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Why Aren’t More Women Into Bitcoin?

By Josh DoñaJan 10, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin security and private keys are important to maintain the safety and privacy of.
Culture

Why Insurance Companies Need Bitcoin

By Mike HobartSep 2, 2021
Books and culture are important to bitcoin and the way we educate people on bitcoin.
Culture

Good Writing Is Critical To Bitcoin Adoption

By Casey CarrilloFeb 1, 2022
Podcast
The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

Building The Best Bitcoin User Experience

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 25, 2022
Podcast