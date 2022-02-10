Skip to main content
What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

The "Bitcoin Bottom Line" podcast hosts discussed the future of Bitcoin adoption by governments around the world.

"Bitcoin Bottom Line" hosts Steven McClurg and C.J. Wilson opened this latest episode by talking about international bitcoin adoption. 

Wilson asked McClurg if he believes the criticism that leaders of countries face will diminish after more countries begin to adopt Bitcoin. McClurg does not anticipate this to change and he recognized that “a lot of people that come into power and want to make positive changes in their country have a difficult time doing it all at once.” He includes an example of Saudi Arabia taking small strides to improve its country, but it cannot change all at once.

McClurg stated, “Changing your entire currency system to bitcoin with the hope of financial freedom is one step in the direction to overall freedom.” 

Wilson said that we must look at these situations on a broad, long-term scale; have a low time preference, and be patient. Like the government, it can be difficult for companies to change quickly, especially if they are public.

Many people have been moving to or visiting El Salvador recently. The hosts believe that this is due to its Bitcoin adoption. Over the past two years, many people have been moving to places with like-minded people and fewer taxes.

Texas government officials have become pro Bitcoin recently. Texas is looking to attract the mining industry and has great potential because it is an oil- and gas-energy-focused state. Wilson noted surprise that many other states have not followed in Texas and Wyoming’s footsteps of adopting Bitcoin, especially with their natural resources.

McClurg stated that Bitcoin is a movement for the people, and it has been happening organically. Politicians are increasingly becoming pro-bitcoin. Wilson hopes that Bitcoin adoption will become a “non-story” because it will be successful and ubiquitous. McClurg predicted that in two to four years, political candidates who are not pro-bitcoin will be compared to flat earthers.

McClurg and Wilson ended the episode by looking at the nuance of crypto to say that we do not have to make generalizations. We can take a unique look at every leader, state, city and country to rank them internally.

