Skip to main content
Decentralized ‘Twitter Killer’ Nostr Goes Live On Apple’s App Store
News

Decentralized ‘Twitter Killer’ Nostr Goes Live On Apple’s App Store

Nostr, an open protocol that promises to substitute centrally-controlled social networks such as Twitter, is now live on the Apple App Store with Damus.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nostr, an open protocol that promises to substitute centrally-controlled social networks such as Twitter, is now live on the Apple App Store with Damus.

Decentralized social networking protocol Nostr is now officially live on Apple’s app store.

Nostr spiked in popularity after former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey became an enthusiast of the technology, later making a 14 bitcoin donation to its creator. The enthusiasm caused the protocol’s most popular mobile app, Damus, to hit its beta testing limit of 10,000 users –– which would prompt its developers to apply for a formal listing on Apple’s app store. Today, Damus was approved, and a full release is now available on the App Store for anyone to download.

Dorsey took to Twitter to comment on the news, saying the launch was "a milestone for open protocols."

Nostr, an acronym for Notes and Other Stuff Transmitted by Relays, is, at its core, exactly that. Users create an account purely by generating a key pair –– one public and one private key –– through a client application. The public key is the user’s "ID" on the protocol, while the private key is akin to the user’s password. The user can broadcast a message to the protocol by connecting to a relay and signing the message with their private key. Anyone can message a specific user by referring to their public key. Leveraging asymmetric cryptography, users can message each other privately by encrypting their message with the destination user’s public key, which ensures only the private key corresponding to that public key can decrypt the message.

This dynamic is similar to Bitcoin. A Bitcoin transaction ensures, also through asymmetric encryption, that only the rightful recipient can "decrypt" the received funds –– aka spend them in a future transaction. Bitcoin has since evolved from the simple send-to-public-key dynamic used by Nostr, but the core of the idea is still there.

Nostr is still a niche project, as the protocol is very much in its infancy. Bitcoin, which is now 14 years old, is yet to be adopted globally, and Nostr has but a fraction of that established history. Nevertheless, the technology is promising, given it’s an open, censorship-resistant and permissionless communications protocol. With Damus’ listing on the App Store, Nostr can now reach much more people than previously possible.

Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users top photo.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By Namcios
News
twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-account-hacked-01
Business

Twitter Beta Testing Bitcoin Lightning Tipping Service

By McShane
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block Inc.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s TBD Presents Bitcoin-Based Decentralized Web5

By Namcios
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked top photo.
Culture

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Discusses Censorship And How Bitcoin Can Bank The Unbanked

By Peter Chawaga
Jack-Dorsey-Twitter-Bitcoin
Culture

Square, Twitter, And Substack Are Big First-Movers In Bitcoin Payment Solutions

By McShane
R0Wx921FdT7ldO4GQdXB6r1erdAvf97caJSVuE7AkHI
Culture

Jack Dorsey's Twitter Rolls Out Bitcoin Lightning Tips For iOS Users

By McShane
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips top photo.
Business

How Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Paving The Way For Bitcoin

By Q Ghaemi
Feature
Peer-to-peer P2P communications chat app with Bitcoin Lightning support top photo
Business

Built On Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, BLIP Wants To Make Your Chats Unstoppable

By Namcios
News
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

Bitcoin is The Only Way Out: The Jack Dorsey Interview

By Alex Gladstein
Adoption - Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency
Culture

Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency

By Nick Marinoff
Regulation - Twitter Abruptly Bans Cryptocurrency Ads — Beginning Today
Business

Twitter Abruptly Bans Cryptocurrency Ads — Beginning Today

By Nick Marinoff
Bitcoin is a financial revolution with a uniquely passionate community. So protecting your mental health as you engage can be challenging top photo.
Culture

This Year, Bitcoiners Should Quit Their Twitter Addictions

By Mark Maraia
Opinion
Jack Dorsey's Block Bitcoin Initiatives - Blockchain Height
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Wants To Create Economic Empowerment With Bitcoin

By Namcios
News
Op-ed - Apple Inc. Bans Blockchain Wallet.
Culture

Apple Inc. Bans Blockchain Wallet

By Tristan Winters
Bitcoin is open-source code maintained by numerous, psuedonymous computer coders. Top photo
Technical

Bitcoiners Are Flocking To Nostr, But What Makes It Different Than Twitter?

By Shinobi
Feature