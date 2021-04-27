Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Eric Weiss joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss BTC in 2014, his Bitcoin investment fund and onboarding Michael Saylor.
Author:
Publish date:
Eric Weiss joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss BTC in 2014, his Bitcoin investment fund and onboarding Michael Saylor.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Eric Weiss, CEO of the Bitcoin Investment Group Fund (BIG Fund). Weiss was early to Bitcoin and saw its potential as an alternative store of value over the internet immediately and he was the person that helped introduce Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy to Bitcoin. Weiss and Saylor are long-time friends and it was during the initial fallout of the COVID-19 lockdowns when bitcoin as a money outside of the system started to finally make more sense to Saylor.

Keroles and Weiss discussed people waking up to Bitcoin, how Bitcoin is actually good for the dollar, Bitcoin exceeding Weiss’s expectations for 2014, BTC incentives and much, much more.

Topics discussed include:

  • The Bitcoin Investment Group
  • Bonds to bitcoin
  • Buying bitcoin in 2014
  • Buying bitcoin versus business risk
  • Bitcoin’s incentives and game theory
  • Saylor’s quick onboarding and conviction
  • Turning data into value

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Questioning Bitcoin Narratives With Eric Wall

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: What Bitcoin Started With Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin In Venezuela With Javier Bastardo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Why Bitcoin Matters With Hong Fang

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Failure Scenarios With Keagan McClelland

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Anthony Scaramucci On Bitcoin Fund Strategy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Securing Bitcoin With Anchorage's Diogo Monica

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Markets

Interview: Understanding The Bitcoin Market With Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Business

Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Technical

Interview: Bitcoin Smart Contracts With Ben Carman

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: All In On Bitcoin With Gary Leland