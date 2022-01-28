Skip to main content
The Zen Of Knowing Your Opinion On Bitcoin Doesn’t Matter
Opinion

The Zen Of Knowing Your Opinion On Bitcoin Doesn’t Matter

At the end of the day, the fact that our opinion has no bearing on Bitcoin is a good thing.

At the end of the day, the fact that our opinion has no bearing on Bitcoin is a good thing.

Bitcoin doesn’t care about your opinion — or mine.

And neither do the world’s leaders.

You also may not care about my opinion. You don’t need to, but here it is anyway.

It’s my opinion that the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t care about our opinions is a good thing.

And, it’s also my opinion that the fact that the world’s leaders don’t care about our opinions is not a good thing.

How can I declare it good when Bitcoin does one thing and bad when our leaders do the same? This is because of two other very important facts: The first is that the world leaders do care about their own opinions, and so their opinions do matter, when ours don’t. The second is that, although Bitcoin doesn’t care about your or my opinion, it also doesn’t give a single flying fluff about our world leaders’ opinions either.

And at the end of the day, that’s what makes Bitcoin so awesome.

The great dream of democracy was that our opinions mattered — yours and mine. But let’s face it, they don’t. Seriously, think about it for a second: It’s kind of silly to imagine that the world would or should care about your opinion. In fact, it’s pretty arrogant. Who are you to have your opinion matter when there’s 7.7 billion other people out there with their own opinions. Don’t be mad at them. None of their opinions matter either. Not unless they happen to be one of those leaders who gets to make the rules and change them.

And there’s no one even to blame, including those leaders. It’s not like our leaders could somehow actually manage the whole, massive economic-industrial-agricultural-military-political complex around your opinion — nevermind everyone else’s — even if they wanted to.

So, all I’m trying to say is, don’t be upset that your opinion doesn’t matter. Accept it. You’ll find a lot more peace in that. Think of all the pointless arguments you’d avoid if you kept your opinion to yourself.

When we first realize that our opinions don’t matter, we can get quite irate. But let’s not despair. We have a solution to this problem. And the solution isn’t to figure out how to get a few more people’s opinions to matter. The solution is, surprisingly, to make sure that nobody’s opinion matters.

Once again, Bitcoin comes to the rescue to solve a seemingly unsolvable problem with an unimaginably creative fix. It just says, “You humans go ahead and have all the opinions you want. I don’t want to hear about it.” And that’s that.

That’s pretty good. Like a stern and fair parent, Bitcoin is basically laying down the law and telling politicians, central bankers and economists: “Stop stealing from your brothers and sisters. I don’t want to hear your justifications.”

If some economist has a wonderful opinion about how much more money should be printed, his opinion doesn’t matter to Bitcoin.

If another one says he’s got a better idea for how we should use energy, it doesn’t matter to Bitcoin.

The leader of some country might be of the opinion that citizens should surrender more of their wealth to him. Doesn’t matter to Bitcoin.

A central bank chairman might have the opinion that the cost of borrowing money should double. This does not matter one bit to Bitcoin.

In Bitcoin, all those leaders’ opinions don’t matter either. So now we’ve got a fair, level playing field. We’ve got rules that apply to us all. Rules that don’t change. And even though our opinions don’t matter, that’s okay — no, not just okay — that’s great!

That’s great because nobody else’s opinions matter either. So I don’t have to worry about what their opinions are. In fact, I don’t have to care about the fact that they don’t care about my opinions. What a load off my shoulders this whole thing is. I can finally stop worrying about other people’s opinions. Sure, I might want to hear their opinions, but it won’t be because I’m worried that their opinion might lead to some policy that would hurt me. So I can be chill and reply to it just like the Dude in “The Big Lebowski” did when he said, “Well, that’s just, like, your opinion man.”

This is a guest post by Tomer Strolight. Opinions expressed are entirely his own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC, Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

The apocalypse, or burning oil fields, is an image brought to mind by fiat for many in the bitcoin space.
Culture

The Actual Impact Of Bitcoin On War

Jan 19, 2022
Opinion
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Culture

The Habits Of Highly Effective HODLers

Jan 16, 2022
Opinion
Thinking about bitcoin as a philosophy, culture and idea is something that everyone should do.
Culture

Why The Ancient Greeks Would Have Referred To Bitcoin As The Work Of Daedalus

Nov 6, 2021
Bitcoin on chain analytics and charts tell us technical analysis about the price of bitcoin.
Culture

The Hate Against Bitcoin Is Nothing New

Jan 21, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin users find it hard not to laugh at those who continue to not believe in the power of sound money.
Culture

Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin

Jan 25, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin as a thought philosophy and idea is extremely complex.
Culture

The Bitcoin Rorschach Test

Oct 16, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

A Timeline Of Bitcoin And The Six Groups Who’ve Bought It

Oct 21, 2021
Mass adoption of Bitcoin isn’t important. Selective adoption is and always has been how any revolutionary technology or transformation comes about. The masses will join by default.
Culture

Bitcoiners Are The Remnant, The Masses Don’t Matter

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Culture

Does The World Need A Declaration Of Monetary Independence?

Oct 31, 2021
Bitcoin was discovered, not created, and is a cultural philosophy and idea.
Culture

Consumers: A Hidden Derogatory Term Unveiled by Bitcoin’s Economic Clarity

Dec 8, 2021
Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Culture

Here’s Why Bitcoin Will Rejuvenate Your Hope In Life

Aug 27, 2021
Bitcoin is the center of the universe, as it should be.
Culture

Bitcoiners Know Something That You Don’t

Aug 24, 2021
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Paradigm Shift

Oct 2, 2021
Bitcoin solves problems and is the missing piece of the puzzle because of its blockchain technology.
Culture

Bitcoin Can Be The Change You’ve Been Waiting For

Aug 26, 2021
Bitcoin as a thought philosophy and idea is extremely complex.
Culture

Can Toxic Maximalists Hurt Bitcoin?

Sep 20, 2021