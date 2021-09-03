September 3, 2021
Survey: 56% of Australians Incorrectly Believe Elon Musk Invented Bitcoin

Survey: 56% of Australians Incorrectly Believe Elon Musk Invented Bitcoin

A report about the state of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in Australia for August suggests that 56% of Australians believe Elon Musk invented Bitcoin.
Author:
Publish date:
A report about the state of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in Australia for August suggests that 56% of Australians believe Elon Musk invented Bitcoin.

A report about the state of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in Australia for August released by Finder suggests that 56% of Australians believe Elon Musk invented Bitcoin. Finder, who carried out the study, qualified these beliefs as “incorrect.”

The report explains that Bitcoin was actually created by an anonymous person or small group of people under the name Satoshi Nakamoto, as most Bitcoiners know. Apparently it is not that Australians believe Elon was Satoshi, but rather they believe that Elon simply “invented” Bitcoin.

Screen Shot 2021-09-03 at 08.32.05

Though it is absurd to think Elon invented Bitcoin, it is understandable that when pressed to name an creator, or if Elon’s name was presented in a list of candidates, it would stand out to the mind of an average Australian, as the report also indicates that more than half of Australians get their news from social media platforms on which fiat figures like Elon have an outsized reach in proportion to their understanding of Bitcoin. While Elon has a very rudimentary understanding of Bitcoin, he does enjoy a massive following on Twitter, and his Twitter antics are often correlated with temporary market movements.

According to Finder, which is Australia’s biggest comparison website, 9% of Australian’s own Bitcoin. It is unclear what the definition of “ownership” is in this case. It’s important to point out that many Bitcoiners would not consider simple Bitcoin price exposure through platforms like Robinhood and Venmo to be real Bitcoin ownership. Still more Bitcoin maximalists would argue that any coins left on any exchange, any coins that are not self-custodied are nothing more than an I-owe-yous and do not qualify as Bitcoin ownership. Finder, however, made no such distinction in their studies.

The Finder study also suggests that 35% of Australians believe “Bitcoin will eventually overtake fiat”, or be transacted more widely than it. Among Gen Z, Finder showed 52% shared that prediction. Many Bitcoiners across the world share the belief that the hard store of value will suck the monetary energy out of all assets people use to store their wealth as a hedge against fiat inflation.

Half of the participants indicated they believed Bitcoin to be a “legitimate investment.” This was consistent with the study’s finding that 1 in 3 Australians haven’t bought Bitcoin because they would rather store their money in shares or savings accounts.

“Over the past three years, Bitcoin has been growing at a faster rate than property. If the past three years of growth were to continue indefinitely, one Bitcoin would be worth more than the average Australian home by as early as 2045,” Finder reported.

Finder’s study methodology is to track consumer sentiment through a survey pool of just over 1,000 Australians. Finder’s panel of experts predicted the price of Bitcoin will exceed $300,000 (U.S.) by 2025. Over half of Finder’s panel of experts anticipate Bitcoin will replace fiat currency and become the dominant form of global finance by 2050.

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Culture

Elon Musk Gifts Bitcoiners A Stacking Opportunity

In a recent tweet explaining why Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin, Elon Musk displayed a poor understanding of Bitcoin’s energy use.
Business

Breaking Down Elon Musk’s Misunderstandings About Bitcoin

Binance has announced the launch of Binance.US, an American-focused, fiat-to-cryptocurrency trading platform.
Culture

Elon Musk: “I Am A Supporter Of Bitcoin”

Doge-To-The-Moon-e1408495748421
Culture

Are Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweets Misdirections? Or Just Bad Jokes?

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Markets

Following Misguided Elon Musk Tweet, Bitcoin Price Dips

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Elon Musk, Michael Saylor Announce Bitcoin Mining Council

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Culture

After Elon Musk Changes Twitter Bio To “#Bitcoin,” BTC Price Surges

Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers.
Industry Events

Elon Musk Discusses Merits Of Bitcoin, Reveals SpaceX Holds BTC

bitcoin-magazine-melting-800x529
Culture

Elon Musk And The Dutch Central Bank's Misinformation Campaign

Adoption - A New Report Shows People Are Warming Up to Bitcoin
Markets

Retail Investors, Elon Musk And The Rise Of Bitcoin

After Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, changed his Twitter bio to “bitcoin,” attention and the price surged.
Business

Elon Musk Capitulates On Bitcoin, Says Tesla Will Resume BTC Payments When Mining Gets Greener

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Industry Events

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Agree To Discuss Bitcoin At "B Word" Event

sterne
Culture

Bitcoin Alleviates Future Uncertainty

Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Industry Events

Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood To Discuss Bitcoin At "The ₿ Word"

Investing - This Gallery Is Selling Indigenous Australian Art for Bitcoin
Culture

This Gallery Is Selling Indigenous Australian Art for Bitcoin