Slave Coin Or Freedom Coin: Which Way Western Man?

We as individuals in a modern society becoming more technocratically dystopian by the day, will inevitably be faced with a choice. Succumb to the allure of a centrally owned and issued digital money (panopticoin) or a truly sovereign, organic, digital money with roots in the physical (Bitcoin).

The west is no longer The West. It no longer even deserves to be capitalized.

What made it great and successful, the Enlightenment values and the sovereignty of the individual, are all but dissolved in the morass of modernity’s mindlessness.

Gone are the days of excellence, greatness and “standing out.”

In are the days of conformity, compliance, “acceptance,” participation awards and “fitting in.”

The values and virtues that made the West great have been replaced with the incessant cry for comfort and convenience, in return for obedience.

The crescendo of this horrific orchestra is nigh.

Gaslighting is the norm, and like Orwell predicted, War is now peace, Freedom is now slavery, Ignorance is now strength.

In place of the article, I could just stick a bunch of images up…but alas…I am a writer.

Collage by author

Woke Ideology In The West

The west was not defeated by a single blow. It was death by a thousand minute and meaningless cuts.

From pronouns to equality, scientism, welfare, climate alarmism, political correctness, this incessant need to deconstruct objective reality into completely arbitrary subjective falsehoods has transformed the once-great West into a cesspool of moral relativism.

When everything matters, nothing matters.

It truly has become clownworld.