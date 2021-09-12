September 12, 2021
Retail Investors Will Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

It’s time for retail investors to get out of their comfort zone, and spread the good word of bitcoin.
To HODL bitcoin is to love bitcoin. And love, being the primary experience which we were set upon this earth for, should be spread like pollen in the wind.

If you truly love the people around you, you need to be educating them about bitcoin. Every single time a negative event occurs that is a direct result of the fiat standard that we live in, they must be reminded of this. Knowledge is power, and in a society with a crumbling monetary system, power is key to maintaining stability for your loved ones.

A major benefit of bitcoin is its ability to show its merits through reward, thus encouraging those who own bitcoin to become even more aware of these merits. Gathering knowledge through podcasts, articles and communication is central to many bitcoiners’ journeys in the space — but this knowledge shouldn’t be held to oneself.

Upon understanding bitcoin, the responsibility to share, promote and defend it must be ingrained within the Bitcoiner. Amidst the fires of confusion and chaos, we can be bastions of truth and direction. With purpose, retail investors can simply demonstrate the positive feedback loop of continued investment and growth in bitcoin. Those interested in humanitarian benefits have a vast world of information to discover. And for technology lovers, there are limitless possibilities of what could be built with bitcoin.

But in the end, it is incumbent upon those already orange-pilled to convey the message of bitcoin to others. It takes a concerted effort to reach out, educate and empower those who simply haven’t been reached yet. And with this effort, we can truly bring bitcoin to the masses, increasing adoption and driving the price of bitcoin higher. This in turn will bring even further interest, as the self-rewarding loop known as “number go up” technology continues to drive us towards hyperbitcoinization.

Retail investors have the ability to drive us to a $1 million bitcoin price all the sooner through their efforts to show bitcoin to others — or bitcoin will simply show itself.

