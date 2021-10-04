October 4, 2021
MMA Legend Jorge Masvidal Becomes First Promoter To Award Fighters Bitcoin
Publish date:

UFC legend Jorge Masvidal’s bareknuckle MMA promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship has partnered with Legacy Records to award fighters with Bitcoin.
Author:
Legacy Records previously sponsored the first Gamebred Fightning Championship event on 18 June, after which the record label's CEO Keishia McLeod awarded four Bitcoin-loaded hardware wallets with various prize amounts to the fighters. Legacy Records became the premiere sponsor of Gambebred Fighting Championship’s second event in Biloxi, Mississippi on 1 October.

Gamebred Fighting Championship has already enjoyed two successful bareknuckle MMA events. The first fight night featured a stunning first round knockout by knee and punches from rising star and Bitcoiner Joel Bauman of the world-famous Jacksonwink MMA Academy.

King Bau, Bitcoiner, Professional MMA Fighter

After the event the Bitcoin hardware wallets were awarded to the winners of categories such as "Knockout of the Night" and "Submission of the Night."

Masvidal stated, "Being that we are the first MMA promotion that brought in cryptocurrency as part of our fight bonus for these fighters helps secure their future and brings more excitement to the sport.” Gamebred is also the first major bareknuckle MMA promotion.

Gamebred Fighting Championship CEO Jorge Masvidal inside Legacy Records sponsored cage 

Masvidal continued, "We are proud that we have formed a partnership with Legacy Records and can hand out these ledgers directly to the fighters following their fights."

Awarding Bitcoin to fighters is a notable change in direction and pioneering move for the MMA industry. The biggest promotion, the UFC, undergoes constant criticism for underpaying its fighters, who engage in one of the physically riskiest careers on the planet.

Bitcoin offers MMA athletes a long-term store of value and incentivizes low-time preference money management. For athletes who often receive their paychecks in a few lump sums per year following fights, Bitcoin payouts are a remarkable improvement in financial security and self sovereignty.

