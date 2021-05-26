Marty Bent On Freedom, Reframing The Energy Debate And Bitcoin 2021

Marty Bent will be speaking during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

In a space that is increasingly crowded with a lot of noise, Marty Bent’s eponymous Bitcoin newsletter seeks to remind its readers of the bigger picture that this revolutionary technology enables.

“The love of money, particularly how it can be used to accrue power if allowed to run amok, leads to some truly evil shit,” Bent wrote in yesterday’s edition, embedding a video demonstrating issues inherent in the U.S. dollar system. “The repercussions have been catastrophic and it is time to begin the healing process. Fight for Bitcoin.”

The daily “Marty’s Bent” newsletter reaches some 10,000 subscribers, he said in an interview, and statistics indicate that these readers are highly engaged with it. He also produces a weekly recap newsletter product called “The Sat Standard” and releases two podcasts — “Tales From The Crypt” and “Rabbit Hole Recap,” which he hosts with Bitcoin and privacy advocate Matt Odell.

In total, Bent’s media lineup serves incredibly consistent reminders about the intersection of Bitcoin and sovereignty.

“I guess I’ve learned that there are a lot of individuals out there who care deeply about human freedom and the mission Bitcoin is on,” Bent told Bitcoin Magazine. “Many who may not feel comfortable articulating some things, but empowered when they see others articulating those thoughts freely. Also, there is always something to write about when it comes to Bitcoin and freedom in the Digital Age.”

Bent also operates Great American Mining, a North American bitcoin mining company that is focused on decentralizing the network’s overall hash power and taking advantage of the abundant natural gas resources in the U.S.

“I believe the biggest opportunity over the next decade will be deploying hash rate off-grid,” Bent said. “The opportunity to lock in low electricity costs, less political risk and to make Bitcoin more robust by geographically distributing hash rate on a more granular level is massive at the moment, for mining companies and the Bitcoin network overall. It comes with more execution risks, but I believe they will be worth it in the long run. At Great American Mining, we are pursuing this goal by deploying mining containers throughout the natural gas value chain, upstream from natural-gas-powered grids.”

Bent’s passion for hyperbitcoinization, general disdain for mainstream narratives and his work in the Bitcoin mining space have made his voice one of the most compelling as the space once again debates Bitcoin’s energy consumption. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his company would no longer accept bitcoin payments over concerns about the network’s fossil fuel consumption, for instance, Bent replied “THE WAR AGAINST PROOF OF WORK WAGES ON. AS ALWAYS, BITCOIN WILL EMERGE VICTORIOUS.”

In our interview, Bent expanded on his point of view and explained that no argument, not even a rational one, would satisfy those who want to paint the bitcoin mining industry as wasteful.

“I believe bitcoiners need to stop working within the framing put forth by a radical, nonsensical and consistently wrong group of hysterics who do not truly care about the environment, but seek control over their fellow man,” Bent said. “Trying to appease the energy hysterics by pointing to the amount of renewable energy that is used by the mining industry, even if it is comparatively considerable, is a losing battle at the end of the day. Nothing bitcoin miners do will ever be enough for people who do not like the idea of a free market money that cannot be controlled.”

As usual, his perspective is one that assumes Bitcoin as the standard and reframes the other narratives as relatively unimportant.

“Instead of trying to debate within the framing of hysterics, we should create our own framing that revolves around the facts that increased electricity production correlates extremely tightly with human flourishing, the moralization of electricity use is logically inconsistent, bitcoin mining makes the world extremely energy efficient, and hone in on the second- and third-order effects of bitcoin mining — mainly that it provides the world with a secure, sound money in the Digital Age that will lead to a severe reduction in capital misallocation, which is more wasteful that bitcoin mining by orders of magnitude,” he explained.

Bent will be expanding on this perspective during the upcoming Bitcoin 2021 conference, where he will participate in a “Bitcoin Mining Fixes Our Energy Problems” panel. As usual, he’ll be using the platform to break through the noise and remind the community of what’s really important about this groundbreaking technology.

“We live in a world that has gone mad because humanity has gotten complacent and allowed the incentive structure of our society to be corrupted by weak, self-serving men,” he said of what he’d like to convey during the event. “The time for strong men and women to stand up and speak freely about things they know to be true but may not be palatable in the mainstream is right now.”

Bent will share more during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami on June 4 and 5. Make sure that you set a reminder for the Bitcoin 2021 day one YouTube live stream and one for the Bitcoin 2021 day two YouTube live stream now.

Join the #Bitcoin2021 party from anywhere in the world by joining our conversation on Telegram. Plus, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of the latest Bitcoin news and all the happenings at Bitcoin 2021.