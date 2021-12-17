Lamar Wilson, Founder Of Black Bitcoin Billionaire, Discusses Freedom From Censorship

Lamar Wilson and C.J. Wilson sit down to discuss Bitcoin, onboarding new users and freedom from censorship.

Lamar Wilson, freedom maximalist, OG Bitcoiner and founder of Black Bitcoin Billionaires (the largest Bitcoin-based club on Clubhouse) joined C.J. Wilson on this week’s episode of "Bitcoin Bottom Line."

The two sat side by side in Austin, TX, taking a break from writing a book together (along with others) that focuses on how to change the narrative of Bitcoin on Capitol Hill.

Lamar started off the episode with a bang, mentioning that in regards to Bitcoin, “It’s not about the price for me, it’s all about the freedom and the sovereignty.”

When asked how Bitcoin has changed his life, Lamar explained how bitcoin is the freest money we can have. He went on to explain that, “It’s money that no one can censor, no one can tell you what to do with it, you can hold it on your own without having to interact with anyone else, you can send it... All kinds of things that you can’t do with the current financial system.”

He went on to share how he likes to introduce people to Bitcoin by giving them bitcoin, and there is even a video of him giving out an entire bitcoin, “because it was about trying to get people in it.”

C.J. explained that, for beginners, it’s helpful to “show them the tangibility of it.”

“Bitcoin is just like the real world. It’s about objective truth,” C.J. stated.

Lamar talked about reaching out to the black community with Bitcoin. He realized that there was no intention around sharing information about Bitcoin with the community, and he was going to change that. He started with friends and family and people at school. One of his classmates became the 28th employee at Coinbase after learning about Bitcoin through Lamar.

He discussed Clubhouse, and how to keep the information very high level for those who are just beginning.

“Jesus used parables to get across high levels of thinking, I use analogies,” Lamar said.

“Bitcoin is the strongest — just play that hand. Keep playing your aces,” C.J. explained while discussing the irony of the creators of other coins wanting to sell their altcoins in exchange for bitcoin.

Lamar follows that with another analogy for Bitcoin: “There’s all these women you can go chase, but that’s where it ends. Every man wants to get their ride or die. Once they have their wife, they know that’s their base.”

The Wilsons continued the conversation around the book they are writing, how Clubhouse brought them together, and how this year has brought many people in the Bitcoin space together.

They finished out the episode with more analogies, expressing their excitement for the direction the space is headed.