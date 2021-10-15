October 15, 2021
Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Its Money On Bitcoin Investment
Publish date:

Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Its Money On Bitcoin Investment

Jack Dorsey’s Square has officially doubled its money on its Bitcoin investment. The company’s $220,000,000 invested in Bitcoin is now worth over $470,000,000.
Author:

Jack Dorsey’s Square has officially doubled its money on its Bitcoin investment. The company’s $220,000,000 invested in Bitcoin is now worth over $470,000,000.

To date, Square holds approximately 8,027 bitcoin, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $220,000,000 and an average price per bitcoin of $27,407, inclusive of fees and expenses.

Note, that of other companies whose Bitcoin investments have recently doubled, namely MicroStrategy and Tesla, Square has acquired its Bitcoin for the lowest average price per coin:

$27,407 SQ

$27,713 MSTR

$34,963 TSLA

Square first announced it had purchased Bitcoin in October of 2020. The firm bought 4,709 bitcoin at an aggregate purchase price of $50 million. In the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 report, it announced that Square had purchased approximately 3,318 bitcoin at an aggregate purchase price of $170 million.

It is unclear when Square will next purchase Bitcoin, however CEO Jack Dorsey has been working on many Bitcoin-related projects in the past year, outside of publicly advocating at every turn for what he calls the native currency of the internet on Twitter, and at the Bitcoin Conference and the B Word Conference.

In September, Twitter rolled out Bitcoin Lightning tips for IOS users, which notably provides no direct compensation to the company. It has been speculated that Jack’s mysterious TBD project is also a Bitcoin-only project. Square's Cash App does not allow the buying or selling of other crypto currencies on its platform, but remains Bitcoin only, and one of the most reliable exchanges to acquire more sats on the go. 

img_6320 copy 2
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Up Over $3 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

2 hours ago
Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed the global adoption of Bitcoin at length with Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein.
Culture

Bitcoin is The Only Way Out: The Jack Dorsey Interview

Jun 7, 2021
jack-dorsey-twitter-01
Culture

Jack Dorsey, Billionaire CEO of Square and Twitter, Is Mining Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Adoption - Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency
Culture

Twitter and Square's Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be World’s Single Currency

Mar 21, 2018
E__FXA_VIAMlp-a.jfif
Business

Jack Dorsey's Square Joins Largest Bitcoin Investment In Africa

Sep 28, 2021
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey to Twitter Shareholders: We Must 'Invest Aggressively' in Bitcoin

Jul 23, 2021
c45fd97d-5fd3-4a98-9a80-3b3608b1367f-the-tesla-lineup-featuring-the-model-s-semi-3-x copy
Culture

Elon Musk’s Tesla Up Over $1 Billion On Bitcoin Investment

Oct 14, 2021
An increasing number of bitcoin wallets are including exchange features. This article analyzes some of the most popular solutions and presents their pros and cons.
Business

Jack Dorsey And Square To Build Mainstream Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Jul 9, 2021
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Culture

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Discusses Censorship And How Bitcoin Can Bank The Unbanked

Jun 4, 2021
R0Wx921FdT7ldO4GQdXB6r1erdAvf97caJSVuE7AkHI
Culture

Jack Dorsey's Twitter Rolls Out Bitcoin Lightning Tips For iOS Users

Sep 23, 2021
IMG_6035
Culture

Bitcoin Price Breaks 50,000, Bitcoiners Brace For New All Time Highs

Sep 2, 2021
Jack-Dorsey-Twitter-Bitcoin
Culture

Square, Twitter, And Substack Are Big First-Movers In Bitcoin Payment Solutions

Sep 28, 2021
IMG_6320
Business

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 5,050 More Bitcoin As Total Investment Exceeds $3.1 Billion

Sep 13, 2021
The payment startup, which runs Cash App, generated $2 million in gross profits which it attributed to the bitcoin price rally.
Technical

Square Doubles Bitcoin Revenue in Q2 2019

Aug 2, 2019
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Square Customers Buy $2.72 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin In Q2

Aug 2, 2021