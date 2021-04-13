Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Watch This Episode On YouTube

This week for the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the legendary Christian Langalis (aka Bitcoin Sign Guy). The two Christians opened up the podcast by discussing Bitcoin, lockdowns, human freedom and Langalis’s historic moment of holding up the “Buy Bitcoin” sign behind Janet Yellen at a 2017 Federal Reserve testimony hearing. At the time, Yellen was the chair of the Federal Reserve and now she is the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Since Langalis’s immediate rise to Bitcoin meme legendary status, he has taken his passion for Bitcoin and freedom to the Urbit project, where the team is working on reinventing the computer in a way that removes all of the legacy technical debt and starts over with a fresh language and architecture to optimize computing for personal servers and peer-to-peer interactions. Urbit is pioneering the future of personal computing and running personal servers and Bitcoin is at the heart of it! Urbit has reached a point where it has several key usability primitives like storage, messaging, Bitcoin and more.

If you want to learn more about Urbit click here and reach out to support@tlon.io.

Sign up for an Urbit here.