Interview: Building A Career In Bitcoin With BtcCasey

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

For this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I was joined by BtcCasey (@BtcCasey), a young gun who loves to write about Bitcoin.

The other week, Casey flew into town with the rest of the Bitcoin Magazine team and I got the chance to meet him in person. Casey, the team and I hung out all week and got to know each other a lot better, and I knew I just had to get him on the show.

Casey is a Bitcoin zoomer, writing about Bitcoin and making a career out of it. I think it’s fantastic to see other young people pursuing their passions and aiming to be successful. Casey has a bright future and is making really smart moves right now that are building a foundation for his future self to really excel. If you’re not reading his articles, you probably should be.

In this interview, Casey discussed how getting involved in Bitcoin changed his career path, as well as his educational goals. He was previously in the healthcare industry and realized he wanted to leave to pursue writing, and he did just that. His time preference has lowered, which has influenced the way he thinks about this future. He knows adopting a low time preference at a young age comes with lots of benefits, and he’s trying to capitalize on all of them.

He shared his thoughts on the leverage that Bitcoin gives individuals to view the world in a different light. Bitcoin is extremely powerful and has the ability to give people freedom from that leverage. The task of achieving financial freedom is pretty difficult under a fiat standard, but Bitcoin fixes this.

Below are some of Casey’s most interesting thoughts shared during the interview. And be sure to check out the full episode for more.

How Did You Find Bitcoin And Fall Down The Rabbit Hole?

Starting in 2020, I took advantage of the circumstances created by the pandemic surrounding my life and began to invest all of my money as a means of supporting myself. Upon discovering that bitcoin was the superior asset to invest in every conceivable way, I went all in and never looked back.

How Has Bitcoin Changed Your Life?

Bitcoin has given me freedom, both economically and philosophically, and it has enhanced my life in so many ways. My entire career path has been rerouted in dedication to Bitcoin, and therefore my future is closely intertwined with the technology.

What Is The Most Amazing Thing About Bitcoin To You?

It is so immensely simple that it hampers intellectuals’ ability to understand it.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In The Bitcoin Space?

Getting to know all of the amazingly smart people involved in the space and watching it grow into the hyperbitcoinization blackhole we all know it will.

What Is Your Price Prediction For The End Of 2021 And The End Of 2030?

End of 2021, $350,000, end of 2030, $500 million-plus.