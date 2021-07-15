Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

Leaders from Bitcoin Beach, the community in El Salvador, discussed their work and the recent legal tender law.
Author:
Publish date:
Leaders from Bitcoin Beach, the community in El Salvador, discussed their work and the recent legal tender law.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” Aaron van Wirdum spoke with Jorge Valenzuela and Roman Martinez, aka Chimbera, two community leaders from the Bitcoin Beach project in El Zonte, El Salvador.

Valenzuela and Martinez told the history of the Hope House, the heart of the Bitcoin Beach project, which aims to offer local youth a sense of community and perspective. They explained how their efforts have in recent years come to integrate Bitcoin, and what that process looked like.

Valenzuela and Martinez went on to explain how El Zonte has quickly grown to be a Bitcoin hotspot in El Salvador and Central America, and how this has changed the lives of people in the coastal surfer town.

From there, the Bitcoin Beach community leaders explained how the country of El Salvador adopted the new law to make bitcoin legal tender, and how they received the new law in El Zonte. They also discussed what they think the rest of the country thinks of the new law.

Finally, Valenzuela and Martinez speculated about what the Bitcoin law could mean for El Zonte and El Salvador moving forward, and how bitcoiners from all around the world can help make the initiative a success.

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

El Salvador Surf Team Rides The Bitcoin Wave

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Winning Hearts And Minds For Bitcoin

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

On the Coast of El Salvador, Bitcoin Is Becoming the Standard

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Escaping The Cloud With Bitcoin Sign Guy

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Surfing The Bitcoin Wave With Bethany Hamilton And Adam Dirks

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Epic Of Bitcoin With Allen Farrington

Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

El Salvador To Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Teaching Bitcoin With @AnilSaidSo

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Promise Of Bitcoin With Bobby Lee

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

In Wake Of Tragedy, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Community Raising Donations For Memorial Surf Center

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Debating The Nature Of Bitcoin With Karim Hemly

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: The Philosophy Of Bitcoin With Professor Craig Warmke

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger