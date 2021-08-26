August 26, 2021
How Antifragility Increases Bitcoin's Survivability

How Antifragility Increases Bitcoin's Survivability

Bitcoin uses open source peer-to-peer technology to adapt and improve, maintaining its decentralized and finite nature.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin uses open source peer-to-peer technology to adapt and improve, maintaining its decentralized and finite nature.

Let’s talk about antifragility: what it is, its consequences and how it relates to bitcoin and the dollar.

The term antifragile was first coined by Nassim Taleb. In the following quote, Taleb outlines the qualities of antifragile systems:

“Some things benefit from shocks; they thrive and grow when exposed to volatility, randomness, disorder, and stressors. Antifragility is beyond resilience or robustness. The resilient resists shocks and stays the same; the antifragile gets better.”

In the context of economics, antifragility suggests economies that are free of government protection, such as tariffs, subsidies and bailouts, are stronger and more efficient than economies that operate with government protection, which are fragile.

image3

Whenever the government props up a company, that company becomes reliant on the government to stay in business. Companies could also begin to behave more irresponsibly, making highly-risky decisions, knowing that if something unfortunate happens, it could always go to the government for help. In a case like this, the government, the economy and the company's resources are not being allocated to their best use, resulting in a fragile economic system.

To put antifragility in a real-world context, think about the immune system. When your body becomes infected with germs and bacteria, you get sick. But then your immune system strengthens to fight those germs and, on the other end, you have a healthier body. But if you were to stay huddled in your house and never go outside, you would have a fragile immune system and the first illness you encounter could be enough to cause a more serious illness.

The same idea is also true for an economy. An economy operating with government protection is fragile, inefficient and prone to crash. A prime example is the 2008 financial crisis. The 2008 crisis is pretty complicated, so to keep this as simple as possible, let's talk about how it started. During the housing boom, banks were issuing risky, subprime mortgages because government-backed agencies, like Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, wanted to buy those mortgages and sell them to investors as mortgage-backed securities. Fannie and Freddie knew these mortgages were risky, but they kept buying them anyway because they were also high-yielding. And Fannie and Freddie knew that if they ever took on too much risk and got into trouble, they could fall back on the government.

image4

But, how does this apply to fragility and our immune system analogy?

Well, think of isolating yourself in your house as the government backing Fannie and Freddie. The more risky investments Fannie and Freddie took in, the more they depended on the government and the more fragile they became to possible shocks. And when that shock came in 2008, they both broke down. Their stock values dropped by more than 99%, several banks they sold securities to went under and millions of Americans lost their homes.

image1

So, the big question: how could antifragility have prevented the financial crisis? If the government wasn't backing Fannie and Freddie, they wouldn’t have been willing to take on those high-risk loans. Instead, they would have invested in safer loans, like the 30-year mortgage. This would have resulted in more sustainable growth.

But how are the dollar and bitcoin related to fragility and antifragility?

The dollar is in the circle of government control so the government has the power to print and manipulate the currency however it pleases. This is how the Federal Reserve was able to bail out Fannie and Freddie. It just printed the money the agencies needed to stay afloat.

But Bitcoin doesn't work this way. Bitcoin is programmed to be decentralized and finite, so a single institution can't gain control of it and print more coins into existence. If the U.S. was operating with Bitcoin, the government couldn't offer financial protection to anyone. This means businesses would have to behave responsibly to survive because they would understand that there is no government safety net to fall back on. Free market economies are naturally antifragile, but central institutions corrupt the free market by controlling and manipulating the currency and providing favors for well-connected industries and companies. Bitcoin just maintains the natural antifragility of the free market.

In addition to Bitcoin preserving antifragility, Bitcoin is also antifragile in its own nature.

Bitcoin uses open source peer-to-peer technology, meaning anyone with an internet connection can access Bitcoin. So if anyone tries to manipulate the currency, it can be quickly addressed by other people on the network. This is what makes Bitcoin so unique. It operates on a vast network of computers, so anyone can audit its supply and transfers at any time. This is the opposite of fiat currency, which is centrally managed behind closed doors. No one knows if, when or how a fiat currency is being manipulated. We are all simply told to stop asking questions and trust the higher-ups at the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin transfers that freedom, power and knowledge back to the people. And whenever someone tries to take that power from us, Bitcoin adapts and improves, maintaining its decentralized and finite nature.

image2

This quote by Parker Lewis sums up Bitcoin’s antifragility perfectly:

“While it is easy to fall into a trap, believing Bitcoin to be untested, unproven and not permanent, it is precisely the opposite... each time proving to be up to the challenge and emerging from each test in a stronger state.”

This is a guest post by Siby Suriyan. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Orange pills or "orange piling" are terms used for onboarding others into a Bitcoin standard.
Culture

What Do Bitcoin, Antifragility And Fantasy Football Have In Common?

Op-ed - How My Family Survived 24 Days Traveling on Bitcoin
Culture

How My Family Survived 24 Days Traveling on Bitcoin

The limitations of the physical world and the limitless experience of information is combined in Bitcoin.
Culture

Bitcoin’s Monetary Superiority Is Guaranteed By Physics

Investing - “Bye Gold
Culture

Bitcoin Is Demonetizing Gold

Privacy & security - Confidential Transactions: How Hiding Transaction Amounts Increases Bitcoin Privacy
Culture

Confidential Transactions: How Hiding Transaction Amounts Increases Bitcoin Privacy

Bitcoin solves problems and is the missing piece of the puzzle because of its blockchain technology.
Culture

How Bitcoin Solves The Store Of Value Problem

Op-ed - Is Bitcoin a Black Swan Event?
Culture

Is Bitcoin a Black Swan Event?

Secure the Bag
Culture

To Know Bitcoin Is To Love Bitcoin

Chess Tournaments, Tech Giants And $100,000 In Bitcoin
Culture

Taleb Vs. Taleb: A Question Of Time, Lindy And Portfolios

As the Bitcoin hash rate approaches 100 EH/s, it’s important to look at the relationship between the hash rate, price, halving and security.
Culture

How To Restore Our “Value(s)”: An Open Letter To Dr. Mark Carney

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

Why Bitcoin Can Save Us From Inflation

The Monetary Properties Of Bitcoin Bitcoin Diamond In The Rough
Culture

The Monetary Properties Of Bitcoin

bitcoin-magazine-lowbandwidth-800x529
Culture

Bitcoin: Solving The Elusive Monetary Problem

bitcoin-magazine-melting-800x529
Culture

Why Every Single Person Needs Bitcoin

Bitcoin as an idea and philosophy can bring great knowledge to the person willing to educate themselves.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Most Innovative Technology