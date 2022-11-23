Skip to main content
Giving Thanks For Bitcoin And Bitcoiners
Opinion

Giving Thanks For Bitcoin And Bitcoiners

Bitcoiners have helped me store my money in a secure way that I know is decentralized and impossible to debase.

Bitcoiners have helped me store my money in a secure way that I know is decentralized and impossible to debase.

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps.

I wrote earlier this year about how FTX rescuing other companies was not altruism, but rather good for business. I had no idea how essential for business it ended up being. It was their last desperate attempt at self preservation, ultimately before they crashed and burned in a full-blown liquidity crisis.

As I sit here absorbing all of the news surrounding FTX, I can’t help but be thankful for Bitcoiners deemed toxic by the cryptocurrency community writ large. It is none other than those toxic maxis like Matt Odell, Marty Bent and Cory Klippsten who got me off my ass to actually make positive steps to secure my stack and take self-custody.

I think many of us owe thanks to the likes of Ben at BTCSessions, undoubtedly teaching tens of thousands of us just how to use these once-intimidating devices used to generate private keys and sign transactions.

Without these gentlemen, my wife and I would have lost everything. Many did. But because of them, we’re doing just fine. Thank you.

Thanksgiving Is For Family

As we move into Thanksgiving, remember the lessons you’ve internalized from becoming a hardened and seasoned bitcoiner. First and foremost is having a low time preference.

A call for articles went out recently on tips about how to orange pill friends and family during Thanksgiving. My advice to you: don’t.

Listen more and talk less. Time is the only thing as scarce as your sats. Enjoy your time. Don’t worry about getting people onto the life raft. When comments about price inevitably come up just smile and nod.

I’m sure they already know what you’re all about. They will come to you when they’re ready. In the meantime, just enjoy quality time, and the ability to perform information arbitrage on most of the rest of the world. They’ll catch on eventually.

Lastly, I’d like to announce that the CEO of bitcoin is having a special Black Friday sale on bitcoin until further notice. Up to 73% off. Use code BTFD at your local bitcoin-only exchange like Swan, River or Strike.

Happy stacking, and happy Thanksgiving.

This is a guest post by Mickey Koss. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation top photo.
Culture

The Father’s Day Gift Guide For Bitcoiners

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Veterans Are An Incredible Asset For Bitcoin

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Using a managed multisignature solution is a way for the less technical Bitcoin users to protect themselves from centralized, third-party security holes.
Culture

Multisignature For The Nontechnical Bitcoiner

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
On Memorial Day, we remember fallen soldiers and their sacrifice made toward protecting freedom. Like Bitcoin, freedom requires proof of work top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Freedom’s First Line Of Defense

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Houses and Homes are the best ways for communities and neighbors to interact with bitcoin and talk about the discussion of social speaking top photo.
Culture

How I'll Talk To Family Members About Bitcoin This Thanksgiving

By Joakim Book
Opinion
Bitcoin Bulls Chasing Fiat Uncle Sam
Culture

July 4th Is A Reminder To Declare Monetary Independence And Protect Freedom By Using Bitcoin

By Mickey Koss
Bitcoin miners now have a lucrative opportunity as the trend in pairing batteries with solar energy plants accelerates. Top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is A Green Energy Battery For Wasted Electricity

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin as an idea and philosophy can bring great knowledge to the person willing to educate themselves top photo.
Markets

For Bitcoin, Sentiment And Value Are Not The Same Thing

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
To HODL bitcoin, is to have hands that will hold bitcoin throughout the dips top photo.
Culture

Being A Bitcoiner Is A Leadership Role

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut top photo.
Culture

Adopting The Satoshi Standard Could Slingshot Bitcoin Adoption

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Reviewing the difficulty changes in Bitcoin’s history demonstrates that the practice of mining is near-perfectly competitive and is becoming increasingly so top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Gives Power Back To The People

By Robert Hall
Opinion
Bitcoin and Fossil Fuels are the opposite of altcoins and renewables like wind solar and hydro energy top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Helps Us Overcome Probability-Based Energy Systems

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Today’s virtue signaling is a symptom of the morals imposed by money-printing elites. Bitcoin’s sound money system would put an end to it top photo.
Business

FTX And Bitcoin: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Bitcoin is a blockchain protocol with various sidechain implementations that are technology top photo.
Culture

Join The Permissionless Bitcoin Community

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Sacrificing individuals is and always will be an immoral choice. If you want a better society, responsibility is probably a good place to start.
Culture

Forget Sacrificing For The Greater Good, Self-Responsibility Is The Way To A Better Society

By Mickey Koss
Opinion