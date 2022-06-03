Skip to main content
Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin
Podcast

Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin

Many professional athletes are pro-bitcoin because they need a forward-looking mindset to prepare their finances for when their careers end.

Many professional athletes are pro-bitcoin because they need a forward-looking mindset to prepare their finances for when their careers end.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

This week on the “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” podcast, C.J. Wilson met with Josh Olszewicz, head of research at Valkyrie, to discuss macro-finance and its link to Bitcoin.

The conversation was kicked off by Olszewicz sharing the kinds of markets in which he was involved before his introduction to Bitcoin. Olszewicz discussed his interest in the technology and decentralization of the Bitcoin network.

Wilson went on to share an applicable story from his childhood about how he saved up his money for a fancy bike. This experience helped him cement the idea of savings within his young mind. Wilson shared about his past life as a pro baseball player, and the duo talked about why many professional athletes are pro-bitcoin. For many, it largely involves a forward-looking mindset of saving for the future.

After spending some time on this topic, Wilson discussed his past investments and how at the time, he thought Bitcoin was a scam. After hearing this, Olszewicz asks what changed Wilson’s mind. He replied, “The bull market in which Bitcoin took off was where my mind changed.” Wilson, after explaining his intro to the coin, explains his early investment strategies for investing in bitcoin.

He would give himself milestones to keep himself in check when investing, and if he reached those milestones, he would invest more money, create new milestones and so on.

Soon after they talked about trading bitcoin, the conversation turned toward the negatives of trading and how it can be addictive, even dangerous for some. Wilson shared a personal story and stated, “It becomes a little dangerous because it sweeps aside the security concerns and the factual information about scarcity.”

The hosts closed out the episode with more discussion on bitcoin trading, mining, finance and the growth of the Bitcoin community as a whole.

Watch or listen to the full episode for more!

Bitcoin and sports is a great idea, and football players often utilize bitcoin.
Culture

More NFL Players Are Taking Their Salaries In Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine2 hours ago
Podcast
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Culture

Professional Wrestler Summer Rae Is Bullish On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 4, 2022
Podcast
Former NFL player Derrick Morgan discusses impact investing, veganism and the long-term thinking of Bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin And Impact Investing With NFL Star Derrick Morgan

By Bitcoin MagazineSep 22, 2021
Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Culture

Understanding Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 3, 2022
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Discussing Governmental Bitcoin Adoption With Congressional Candidate Taylor Burke

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 15, 2022
Podcast
BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Different companies mining bitcoin in different industries is an interesting idea, lightbulb, health care, treasury and graph.
Culture

Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 13, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin and nuclear energy are technologies that can help save the world by a  renewable clean and green resource for the environment.
Culture

Quality Of Life Is Defined By Energy Use

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 31, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 2, 2022
Podcast
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

There Will Never Be More Than 21 Million Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 21, 2022
Podcast
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 24, 2022
Podcast
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Business

Casa Helps Users Secure Their Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 23, 2022
Podcast
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 26, 2022
Podcast