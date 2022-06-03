Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin

Watch This Episode On YouTube

This week on the “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” podcast, C.J. Wilson met with Josh Olszewicz, head of research at Valkyrie, to discuss macro-finance and its link to Bitcoin.

The conversation was kicked off by Olszewicz sharing the kinds of markets in which he was involved before his introduction to Bitcoin. Olszewicz discussed his interest in the technology and decentralization of the Bitcoin network.

Wilson went on to share an applicable story from his childhood about how he saved up his money for a fancy bike. This experience helped him cement the idea of savings within his young mind. Wilson shared about his past life as a pro baseball player, and the duo talked about why many professional athletes are pro-bitcoin. For many, it largely involves a forward-looking mindset of saving for the future.

After spending some time on this topic, Wilson discussed his past investments and how at the time, he thought Bitcoin was a scam. After hearing this, Olszewicz asks what changed Wilson’s mind. He replied, “The bull market in which Bitcoin took off was where my mind changed.” Wilson, after explaining his intro to the coin, explains his early investment strategies for investing in bitcoin.

He would give himself milestones to keep himself in check when investing, and if he reached those milestones, he would invest more money, create new milestones and so on.

Soon after they talked about trading bitcoin, the conversation turned toward the negatives of trading and how it can be addictive, even dangerous for some. Wilson shared a personal story and stated, “It becomes a little dangerous because it sweeps aside the security concerns and the factual information about scarcity.”

The hosts closed out the episode with more discussion on bitcoin trading, mining, finance and the growth of the Bitcoin community as a whole.

