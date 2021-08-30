August 30, 2021
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

Small groups of protestors have taken to the streets one week before El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal currency. Protests against the Bitcoin law and President Nayib Bukele are becoming more common ahead of it taking effect on September 7th.
Author:
Publish date:
Small groups of protestors have taken to the streets one week before El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal currency. Protests against the Bitcoin law and President Nayib Bukele are becoming more common ahead of it taking effect on September 7th.

Small groups of protestors have taken to the streets one week before El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal currency. According to Business Insider, protests against the Bitcoin law and President Nayib Bukele are becoming more common ahead of it taking effect on September 7th.

The protesters' reasons for objecting to Bitcoin adoption range from simple political opposition to President Bukele, to concerns about price volatility when denominated in U.S. dollars, to misunderstandings about the new law.

The adoption of the law will be revolutionary, and has the potential to relieve El Salvador of the tireless money printing of the United States. At the very least, Bitcoin will give El Salvadorans another option for transacting and storing their wealth, and perhaps more importantly Bitcoin will give the citizens a new way to receive payments and remittances without commission.

Local San Salvador media sources said that protestors believe Bitcoin will pose a serious threat to El Salvador’s economy, Business Insider reported. One argument is that just as the El Salvadoran Government can’t control the United States debasing their dollars, which they are currently totally dependent on, they won’t be able to control a Bitcoin economy either.

Given the perpetual mishandling and theft of people’s money and time through fiat currencies issued and debased by all governments, it is worth pointing out that it is a net positive for El Salvador’s population that the government cannot control Bitcoin.

The oft-cited argument that Bitcoin is volatile is only valid when you compare it to an asset like the chronically inflating U.S. dollar. Bitcoin itself has a terminal supply cap.

The other pertinent argument against Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador is that it promotes corruption in the form of money laundering and hidden transactions, but this is a total misunderstanding of how Bitcoin works. Every transaction on the Bitcoin ledger is publicly available and traceable at all times, unlike U.S. dollars.

Although the arguments against Bitcoin adoption in El Salvador are quite weak, it remains to be seen what will happen. The financial world will be watching El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment in the weeks following September 7th. The protesters will retain the right to choose whether and to what extent they use Bitcoin. 

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Paves The Way For Emerging Economies

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

How Bitcoin Will Impact El Salvador’s Geopolitics

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Why Does Bitcoin Officially Becoming Legal Tender In El Salvador Matter?

Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Culture

Small Bitcoin Transfers In El Salvador Have Surged

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Take El Salvador Into The Future

Screen Shot 2021-08-26 at 15.29.56
Culture

K1, The First Bitcoin ATM Designed And Built In El Salvador

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

The journey of Bitcoin toward hyperbitcoinization is a long one of constant adoption.
Business

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

Fed Watch
Markets

An In-Depth Review Of El Salvador

Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

In Wake Of Tragedy, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Community Raising Donations For Memorial Surf Center

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT