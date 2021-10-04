October 4, 2021
Edward Snowden: Bitcoin Up 10x Despite Coordinated Global Campaign By Governments
Publish date:

Edward Snowden: Bitcoin Up 10x Despite Coordinated Global Campaign By Governments

On Sunday evening famous whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on Bitcoin’s resilient price rise over the last year and a half despite global campaigns by governments to undermine the network.
Author:
On Sunday evening famous whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on Bitcoin’s resilient price rise over the last year and a half despite global campaigns by governments to undermine the network.

On Sunday evening famous whistleblower Edward Snowden commented on Bitcoin’s resilient price rise over the last year and a half despite global campaigns by governments to undermine the network.

“Sometimes I think back to this and wonder how many people bought Bitcoin then,” Snowden wrote on Sunday, quoting his March 2020 tweet. At that time the Bitcoin price was hovering between $5-6K.

“This is the first time in a while I've felt like buying bitcoin. That drop was too much panic and too little reason,” Snowden wrote in March of 2020.

While Snowden has issued concerns over Bitcoin’s pseudonymity in the past, it is remarkable that he continues to track its price in US Dollars and write about it for an audience of nearly 5 million Twitter users.

“It's up ~10x since, despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding of—and support for—cryptocurrency,” Snowden tweeted Sunday.

He continued, “China even banned it, but it just made Bitcoin stronger.” Snowden here refers to the global redistribution of Bitcoin hash power that followed China’s mining ban and subsequent user ban. Notably all such government bans on Bitcoin do little to stop the network, but rather decentralize it further.

Snowden’s recent Bitcoin tweets have followed events in El Salvador. Yesterday just before he tweeted, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele noted that the country had onboarded over 3 million Bitcoin users in just 26 days.

Notably, on 7 September Snowden tweeted: "Today Bitcoin was formally recognized as legal tender in its first country."

"Beyond the headlines, there is now pressure on competing nations to acquire Bitcoin—even if only as a reserve asset—as its design massively incentivizes early adoption."

Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 09.34.51

Snowden’s recent tweets have shown his interest in the geopolitical and game theoretical implications of Bitcoin adoption. After El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender, the Snowden highlighted that Bitcoin favors early adopters, thereby putting pressure on other nations, which will be penalized for being laggards.

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

Aug 23, 2021
SOSGEG6K3ZP47KYEYKHXAQFAX4
Culture

El Salvador Now Owns 700 Bitcoin as President Bukele Buys Price Dip

Sep 20, 2021
volcano-bitcoin-mining
Culture

President Bukele Begins 100% Renewable Volcano Bitcoin Mining In El Salvador

Sep 29, 2021
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden for violating secrecy agreements in his memoir and speaking engagements.
Markets

Edward Snowden: Global Bitcoin Game Theory To Begin Playing Out

Sep 8, 2021
nayib-bukele-time-100-2021
Culture

El Salvador Onboards 3 million Bitcoin Users As Price Rises

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

Sep 1, 2021
nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Culture

President Bukele Reduces Gas Price For Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Users In El Salvador

Sep 30, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 12.22.51
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

Aug 30, 2021
SOSGEG6K3ZP47KYEYKHXAQFAX4
Culture

El Salvador to Exempt Foreigner Investors from Tax on Bitcoin Price Gains

Sep 13, 2021
E-FnSM2XEAAI-zn
Business

El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

Aug 31, 2021
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden for violating secrecy agreements in his memoir and speaking engagements.
Culture

U.S. Government Sues Snowden for Profits of Memoir, Speaking Engagements

Sep 17, 2019
DTRH-surveillance
Culture

As A Privacy Pioneer, Edward Snowden Left A Trail For Bitcoin

Sep 30, 2020
El Zonte
Culture

The Village And The Strongman: The Unlikely Story Of Bitcoin And El Salvador

Sep 16, 2021
E_PaNI-WQAAZM9f.jfif
Business

1.6 Million Salvadorans Now Using Bitcoin Chivo Wallet

Sep 20, 2021
lcimg-28ce79e0-c4e5-4a58-8635-38a92808085f
Culture

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: Bitcoin and Crypto Take Aim at Centralized Government

Sep 29, 2021