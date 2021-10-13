Discussing Bitcoin FOMO: "Take The Time You Can"

In a fireside chat with podcaster Dennis Porter, he covered discussing Bitcoin with those who don't get it yet.

The tenth episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line” consisted of a fireside chat between host C.J. WIlson and Bitcoiner and podcaster Dennis Porter.

The episode kicked off with Porter’s story of how he discovered mining, which led him to be so obsessed with mining bitcoin that his girlfriend had to pull him away and force him to take a break.

Wilson shares his perspective on the bitcoiner lifecycle.

“There's a curiosity and accumulation phase, then you get to the finality of the heavy conviction, and then you reach a plateau and realize it’s hard to balance your life,” he said. “Then, you make the choice to stay in the shadows or come out as a bitcoiner and share your story and help others.”

Porter, who is now involved in politics, gained his appreciation for religious freedom from spending several years on the mission field with his parents when he was younger. He jumped into politics with a career perspective, where he was trained in campaign school. Porter worked on four primaries, finding that everything is so divisive, and that in his experience, internal party politics are almost more divisive than red vs. blue.

Residing in the Portland, Oregon area, Porter has experienced the mark of single-issue voters in his community.

“I was annoyed that single issue voters have so much power when they only care about one issue, but the reason was because their livelihood was at stake,” he shared.

After his realization, he gained respect for the single-issue voters and states and added, “I think that we can be the most powerful single-issue voter block in history.”

He also went on to point out that, “We’re single-issue voters that are focused on the economy, environment, family, health, and this gives us an incredible ability to reach a large group of people, but also gives us the ability to dive deep on bitcoin,” he continued. “As a single issue voter for bitcoin, you’re defending your business and your wealth.”

A well-known podcast host, Porter shared his favorite way to listen to a podcast as someone with ADHD is to multitask. Wilson shared that sentiment, explaining that he gives himself an hour every day to rotate through his favorite podcasters while walking his daughters around the neighborhood.

While discussing being a public bitcoiner and educating non-bitcoiners about the asset, Porter shared that “Ultimately, it's more important to maintain relationships. You take the time you can, and if someone’s interested, you talk as long as they want to talk. The moment they are there to just debate, if your intention is to orange pill them, you need to give them a break.”

The two proceed deeper into the topics of technology, history, consumerism, and the future of bitcoin. Don’t miss this packed episode with C.J. Wilson and Dennis Porter.